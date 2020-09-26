We thought third-wave feminists thought women grabbing power was a good thing. We also thought Amy Coney Barrett’s speech following her nomination to the Supreme Court was a good thing. Journalist Christine Grimaldi, though, thought the whole press conference was a display of Barrett weaponizing her white womanhood to grab any power that slipped through the unrelenting misogyny of the Trump administration.

But wait, there’s more:

We’d have embedded the tweets, but Grimaldi seems to have protected her Twitter account.

Fortunately, the responses are still live.

Some cat is getting cried on so hard tonight. https://t.co/Pr1weScOrE — Smittie™ GED (Hons), BS (D-) (@smittie61984) September 26, 2020

Triggered!!! 😂😂🤪🤪🤡🤡 — Literally Shaking Deathstar (@rad3411) September 26, 2020

I'm so happy this is happening to you. — American Roulette 🇺🇸 (@RoulletteTravis) September 26, 2020

You feel empty and incomplete as a woman, angry, resentful. Abortion was supposed to give you a sense of strength and feeling of power. But instead, you are a shell of a human. You should reexamine your life, determine what makes ACB a happy person and mimic her. — Tinman Deplorable (@CaptEdgelord) September 26, 2020

Have another Chardonnay and cry more. 😂 — Denise (@neeceetx) September 26, 2020

Lordy. It’s been a banner day for blue checks and their vile racist, sexist attacks on ACB. — JLaw (@yoopermomma) September 26, 2020

They never disappoint. — EyeVey (@EyeVey) September 26, 2020

Pronouns in the bio, explains it all. — 🇺🇸 Survivor of 2020 TP shortage (@ChadGar40522734) September 26, 2020

This probably sounded better in your head. — Ray Lass (@lassray) September 26, 2020

Cope harder. — Don’t eat pangolins (@JezzaCorncob) September 26, 2020

A day in the life of Christine Grimaldi… pic.twitter.com/ABLUurJhJo — Webslinger (@Webslinger64) September 26, 2020

I’m sorry you are so filled with hatred. You must be so miserable — dieselgirl (@dieselgirl5) September 26, 2020

A woman being elevated to the highest echelon of the judiciary being evidence of runaway misogyny is one hell of a take. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) September 26, 2020

TDS award of the day goes to…….YOU! 🏅Congratulations!!! — Dwight (@PerfectSurfOC) September 26, 2020

How do you get out of bed in the morning ??? That’s a lot of baggage to carry ….. — tinaleslie76 (@tinaleslie76) September 26, 2020

What’s that in plain English? I don’t speak grievance studies. — Big Jim (@CatchYrselfOn) September 26, 2020

White woman says other white woman is weaponizing her white womanhood. — OmniBlast (@Omni_Blast) September 26, 2020

I'm curious, are you honestly not aware that you're just envious? — Dean Brando (@brando_dean) September 26, 2020

You are insane. This admin has more women than any previous.

This Justice is an amazing woman with both family an exceptional legal career. You must have never known joy. — APO_AE_09173 (@APO_AE_01973) September 26, 2020

Wow, you’re a terrible person. — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) September 26, 2020

You seem angry and envious. I hope you find peace, a good therapist, and something to fill that gaping hole in your spirit. — 🇺🇸6%FieryButMostlyPeacefulLuci (@LuckyLuci777) September 26, 2020

Racist AND sexist.

Nice combo. And yet ANOTHER example of gender pronouns in bio = no one to take seriously. — FreedomDogLover (@FreedomDogLover) September 26, 2020

That you think family is a prop of "white womanhood" says more about you than it does her, white woman. — Athena (@1trueathena) September 26, 2020

Miserable, broken people. — Pruritus Ani 🇺🇸 (@VolsHD) September 26, 2020

Are you getting help for your mental health issues? — Horst von Horstmann (@Kaboom1776) September 26, 2020

Ok just curious, what bs would you have come up with if it were lugoa? — Conservatarian🇺🇸 (@Conservtarian76) September 26, 2020

I did not vote for Trump in 2016, but I have been pushed over the edge by the attitudes of people like you. I will be voting for Trump in 2020, and if he wins, remember that you are partly to blame for his second term. — Weirdos Go Shopping (@WeirdosGo) September 26, 2020

You missed the chance for the liberal trifecta by not mentioning she’s also personally responsible for killing the planet by having such a large family. I’m disappointed in you. — NH (@TwoQuoque) September 26, 2020

You’re a sad person. I wish you well. — Vigor Conway (@ConwayVigor) September 26, 2020

I honestly can’t tell the difference between this profile and satire. Like, is this real? Do you really believe this stuff? Real question. Because it’s absurd. — Adam Smith (@Wealth1723) September 26, 2020

This whole tweet is from an entitled white woman dissing somebody who’s light years ahead of her in maturity and evolution. — Don Rose (@morgdad) September 26, 2020

We wish we’d caught the whole thread, but we’ll have to wait until the ratio dies down and Grimaldi opens her Twitter feed back up.

Related: