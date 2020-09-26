We thought third-wave feminists thought women grabbing power was a good thing. We also thought Amy Coney Barrett’s speech following her nomination to the Supreme Court was a good thing. Journalist Christine Grimaldi, though, thought the whole press conference was a display of Barrett weaponizing her white womanhood to grab any power that slipped through the unrelenting misogyny of the Trump administration.

But wait, there’s more:

 

We’d have embedded the tweets, but Grimaldi seems to have protected her Twitter account.

Fortunately, the responses are still live.

Trending

We wish we’d caught the whole thread, but we’ll have to wait until the ratio dies down and Grimaldi opens her Twitter feed back up.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy Coney BarrettChristine GrimaldimisogynySupreme Courtweaponizing white womanhood