As Twitchy reported, presidential candidate Joe Biden called a lid at 9:32 a.m. Saturday, making it the 11th day this month he’s essentially told the journalists assigned to his campaign that he won’t be leaving the basement. However, both his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, made a stop in Nebraska before heading to Cedar Rapids, where they reportedly were “just chillin’.”

The Omaha World-Herald reported that “Biden campaign officials said they have been more responsible than Trump, limiting crowds and requiring social distancing and masks, as they did on Saturday.” The paper didn’t give an estimate of the crowd, but there were photos.

Photo of Jill Biden event in Nebraska this afternoon. Wtaf is happening??? 😵😂 pic.twitter.com/SAycM5Wcf2 — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) September 26, 2020

We checked the World-Herald’s photo just to make sure this was the Oklahoma gathering, and yes, it is. It’s too bad Biden couldn’t make it.

Fantastic rally. 9 persons seated including the speaker Jill Biden. 1 standing. All observe social distancing norms of about 12 feet to 20 feet. How can the speaker be heard? 🤔🙄 Why are the rally participants sitting in ill-matched chairs? Where's Joe Biden?🤔🙄 — ❌VerseCannon #AustereScholar🙋‍♀️👠💄#Shadowbanned (@VerseCannon) September 26, 2020

How many are campaign staff? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 26, 2020

The grass growth rate may be more enthusiastic — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) September 26, 2020

Good grief! Is this a book club meeting or an AA meeting? Why isn’t Biden out campaigning? Where’s Kamala? Would Jill be running things in the White House. Either they believe the phony polls & are complacent, or they’re just going thru the motions because they know they’ve lost. — Clifford Wilson (@clwriter47) September 26, 2020

I had more people at my BBQ 2 weeks ago. At least I saw a Biden sign so now I know they actually exist — Theresa Maurer 🇺🇲 (@TheresaMaurer2) September 26, 2020

That is the saddest campaign event I’ve ever seen. — A.C. Spollen (@ACSpollen) September 26, 2020

At least they saved a lot of money by not having to pay people to show up. — PissedOffPeasant (@mikepfingston2) September 26, 2020

Haha I had more people wiping my car down at the car wash this morning… — Steve McMillan (@JinxSteve) September 26, 2020

I went to a bridal shower this summer that looked like that. It is like the Biden camp feels they don’t even have to look like they are trying. — Cheryl E (@cherylocean) September 26, 2020

Isn't that so great of her to fill in for Joe!!! I'm waiting for them to start musical chairs! pic.twitter.com/C0OR4lH6K2 — Diane Patriot (@DianeHC2) September 26, 2020

Intimate get together — Chuck (@cowboy6pak) September 26, 2020

Wow. Double the size of Joe's crowds. — DDeardorff (@USADeardorff) September 26, 2020

My neighbors do this once a week in their driveway. — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) September 26, 2020

Electric!⚡️ — Dana In the Peoples Republic of CA (@DanaHes70442619) September 26, 2020

Feel the excitement!!! — Mike Healy (@Heals9000) September 26, 2020

I feel like I'm looking at a pasture. — Justin Case (@just_in_case90) September 26, 2020

Omg. There would be more there if he was running for city council. — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) September 26, 2020

This is for real? — PennymanPost.com (@PennymanPost) September 26, 2020

Yeah, it’s real.

Where is Joe????? — Crabby Shan (@DonTbanshan) September 26, 2020

That’s sad. Come on man. 😂👍 — rightleg (@Jf8333) September 26, 2020

Seriously?? And he is leading in polls?? — FlyingSpider71 (@FlyingSpider71) September 26, 2020

Based on the photos, I’d say she had about the same amount of people in Maine yesterday too. — Eric Blair Warned Us 6% (@SheepleRWaking) September 26, 2020

So, she is doing all the campaigning. Looks like a lot of enthusiasm 😂😂😂. I counted 10 people!!!! — Connie Day (@DayCday2) September 26, 2020

There’s no way they can hear her. — Korey Keling (@korey_keling) September 26, 2020

How is this even a real presidential campaign?! So weird. And Biden's poll numbers are higher than Trump's despite his huge rallies in comparison? Crazy world! — St. Catherine of Siena , My Patron🕊 ⛪️ 🙏 🇺🇸 (@OraProNobis111) September 26, 2020

Without the white circles, this is just a superspreader event. — Atlas 2020 (@DrJenME) September 26, 2020

The thing that amazes me is, who the hell would show up at one of these events? Are people that lonely? — RSW (@rswcatlover) September 26, 2020

Looks like a knitting class? — American Dean™️ 🇺🇸 (@SonicDeanBoom) September 26, 2020

They’ve been kidnapped — Real Jake (@NoMelaninJake) September 26, 2020

I hope it’s a pitch by a power washing service. — Christopher Butler (@chrisdbutler) September 26, 2020

It's a seance. — Buzzy Caldwell (@BuzzyCaldwell4) September 26, 2020

It looks like a timeshare sales event. 😳 — Carry (@boatgirl3) September 26, 2020

They mock us with these pictures! He doesn’t need to campaign because the media is doing it for him 24/7 — @GraceDevine (@DevinsGrace) September 26, 2020

True.

Related: