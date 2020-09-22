Sen. Chuck Schumer decided to hold his press conference on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement outside Tuesday, and it didn’t go too well for him, although C-SPAN got some quality content it doesn’t usually offer.

Someone obviously disagreed with Schumer’s contention that Democrats are fighting as hard as they can to protect Americans.

