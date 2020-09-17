As Twitchy reported, President Trump spoke at the National Archives Museum Thursday, Constitution Day, and upset many liberal journalists by taking a swipe at the New York Times’ discredited 1619 Project and announcing the creation of a 1776 Commission to reintroduce patriotism into education in place of critical race theory. It was an attempt to restore unity, but unity under the Trump administration is fascism to these people.

Add CNN’s Jim Acosta to the outraged. He doesn’t seem to understand that President Trump is campaigning for reelection while still serving as president and thought that Trump speaking at the National Archives turned it into “another campaign prop.”

Trump turning National Archives into another campaign prop, saying "the left has warped, distorted and defiled the American story with deceptions, falsehoods and lies." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 17, 2020

He did indeed say that:

The left has warped, distorted, and defiled the American story with deceptions, falsehoods, and lies. There is no better example than the New York Times’ totally discredited 1619 Project. This project rewrites American history to teach our children that we were founded on the principle of oppression, not freedom. Nothing could be further from the truth. America’s founding set in motion the unstoppable chain of events that abolished slavery, secured civil rights, defeated communism and fascism, and built the most fair, equal, and prosperous nation in human history.

Was Trump supposed to deliver his remarks at some drive-in town hall in Scranton? But as to the president’s remarks about the Left:

Fact check: True

And you are a major contributor Jimmy.pic.twitter.com/PoCsf5eFbD — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) September 17, 2020

President Trump is exactly right when he says "the left has warped, distorted and defiled the American story with deceptions, falsehoods and lies." You are part of the distorted lie. You are basically a traitor to the nation. — My Oath Never Expires 🇺🇸 (@Gunalizer) September 17, 2020

Corn starch powder will stop the rash in your bunched up panties — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) September 17, 2020

Where the "reporter" uses his "report" as a Biden campaign prop.#Sad — RICO aka msm/dem/bureaucracy/and now judiciary (@NikitasDad) September 17, 2020

The 1619 project has shoddy historiography. That has been discussed at length. This isn’t news. — The Celtics ah the Balls 🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) September 17, 2020

Trump couldn't be more right! — KeepAmericaFree (@KeepAmericaFre4) September 17, 2020

Facts matter! He’s absolutely right! — CubanAmerican🇺🇸 (@CubanAmerican72) September 17, 2020

Fact Check: TRUE — AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) September 17, 2020

They have. We're watching it in real time. — Summer (@Summer_Of62) September 17, 2020

He’s not wrong. The 1619 project is a giant lie. — Adam Schiff‘s jet pack (@DesertMonkey4) September 17, 2020

And he’s exactly right, Jim. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) September 17, 2020

Dear diary,

Trump is hurting my feelings AGAIN!! He is making me go crazy! He’s about to make me go “Here’s Johnny!” type of crazy. I need my coloring books and stuffed unicorn 🦄

Sincerely, pic.twitter.com/XZZMWigvpZ — sol l (@szlava97) September 17, 2020

Your account is awash with more tears than a teenage girl's diary. My God, man. Get it together. — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) September 17, 2020

You’ve got to hand it to DJT. He caused the media to truly lay themselves bare. That anyone could argue impartiality is hyper-laughable at this point. — 😎 (@360tilhome) September 17, 2020

He is correct. Thank you @realDonaldTrump for standing up for our country and calling out the leftist lies. Their hatred for our country is on full display for all to see at long last. #PatriotsUnited — 🇺🇸 Aelin Jane Dale 🇺🇸 (@AelinDale) September 17, 2020

Are you afraid people are going to start reading and researching that database or something?

He's not wrong. There's a great deal of misrepresented history and concepts. History is often shown as 2 dimensional at best, many either clearly not versed in or blatantly distorting it. — Elizabeth (@RiseBFearless) September 17, 2020

The Marxist and anarchist rioters shielded by the Democrats would happily burn down the National Archives if they could to cleanse it of all those white supremacist documents written by white men it holds. They wanted to topple the Emancipation Memorial in the name of Black Lives Matter — that’s where their minds are.

