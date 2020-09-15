As we always say, Vox’s Aaron Rupar calls himself a journalist but as best we can tell he’s more like the Krassenstein Bros. — whenever President Trump says or tweets anything, Rupar has to be there pointing out what an idiot the president is. As we reported Monday, he called Trump’s summation of forest management “totally beyond parody,” and despite all of the pleas not to turn Tuesday’s historic peace agreement into a partisan issue, Rupar thought Trump’s tweet needed a “reality check.”

After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East. Congratulations to the people of Israel, the people of the United Arab Emirates, and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain. God Bless You All! pic.twitter.com/gpeqFDtr0S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020

Reality check: Israel has never gone to war with UAE or Bahrain https://t.co/6LttdMsoFB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2020

Um, he said decades of division and conflict, not war. Is this Rupar’s best effort at dunking on a truly historic moment?

“Actually the Middle East has always been fine” is a helluva take. https://t.co/HI22SxkuvE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2020

Rupar is seriously one of the dumbest people on this website. https://t.co/k9sDjwONIP — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 15, 2020

Apparently, Aaron doesn't understand the geopolitical significance between Muslim nations normalizing relations with the only Jewish state on the globe. https://t.co/ihGG7cctCB — G (@TCC_Grouchy) September 15, 2020

Aaron doesn't understand why peace treaties exist. https://t.co/P7xIuG8tGr — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 15, 2020

And with that the nominations for Hot Take of The Month for September are now closed. Congrats, Aaron! https://t.co/VKaoLhfO19 — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) September 15, 2020

So true. Also, ever hear of the Cold War? https://t.co/9Mo9MSBR9c — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) September 15, 2020

Reality check: America never went to war with the USSR https://t.co/ZzvJwkYN4r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 15, 2020

Wow, I guess that whole Cold War thing between the USSR and USA was pointless to stress over. https://t.co/yNSbnnWK1f — Sydney Carton (@KlipstingJackal) September 15, 2020

When you have literally no understanding of Middle Eastern geopolitics: https://t.co/YU6SME4xNh — John Cooper (@thejcoop) September 15, 2020

This is word-for-word a talking point I saw on CNN today. The talking points must have gone out on the Slack channels earlier today. https://t.co/I8Wlvyd9NC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2020

Read something, anything, even Wikipedia before tweeting nonsense like this. https://t.co/sUUrJPaWQV — Brandon Howell (@BrandonDHowell) September 15, 2020

Holy shit the salt. It really is pathetic. https://t.co/FKpwHauUnm — Guy (@punishedguy69) September 15, 2020

No one said they had, but Aaron and many others need a reason to poo all over peace today. Die mad about it, you salty bitches. https://t.co/5Ak5awhDVp — Rachel 🇺🇸🇦🇲💙 (@RaychelTania) September 15, 2020

Wow that’s a stupid take https://t.co/6w5MS21VTf — Doctor Facepalm (@DoctorFacepalm) September 15, 2020

Reality check: Aaron Rupar is an idiot. https://t.co/lyNYlkooGY — Avi (Writing as Yehuda Steiner) (@ProlifeJewCAMi) September 15, 2020

Aaron is having a bad day, everybody. https://t.co/60rnJYnvIT — A.K. (@kach022) September 15, 2020

You seem sad. Want a cookie. https://t.co/KuZzGMMB5g — Nash (@nashvegas__) September 15, 2020

These are the hot takes that Vox pays good money for.

