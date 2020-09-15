Major league sports are doing all they can to kiss up to the Black Lives Matter movement (with the extra effort award going to the WNBA, what with their T-shirts with “bullet holes” in the back), but what are you supposed to do if you’re not a jock but ended up in the marching band instead? New York Times escapee Bari Weiss notes that the Columbia University Marching Band has issued a letter explaining why they’re dissolving the band. Apparently the organization has come to reckon with “the injury it has caused to our members and the broader Columbia community.” Did they just suck, or is there more to it?

That’s the horrible truth: The marching band “has maintained a club structure founded on the basis of racism, cultural oppression, misogyny, and sexual harassment,” and only dissolving the band will “provide relief to the present suffering of the Columbia community and time to heal from the decades of harm caused by this organization.”

