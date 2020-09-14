Here we were all set to do a post on Axios and how it has linked concerns over the Netflix movie “Cuties” to the QAnon movement, but then they went ahead and deleted their tweet and changed their story. Here’s the deleted tweet:

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, Sen. Ted Cruz sent a letter to the Justice Department asking it to look into “whether Netflix, its executives, or the filmmakers violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography.” This follows long-time concerns about the film, ever since the promotional image (which even Netflix said was inappropriate) showed 11-year-olds in sexually suggestive poses.

Axios picked up on that news and ran with it, drawing QAnon conspiracy theories into a legitimate discussion of whether the filmmakers had exploited minors to make a movie sure to be a hit with pedophiles.

Trending

It’s still up, but as The Daily Caller reports, it’s been re-written to excise all the bits about QAnon.

“Editor’s note: This story was updated after publishing to remove references to the QAnon conspiracy theory.”

Christine Pelosi, a filmmaker herself, said “Cuties” “hypersexualizes girls my daughter’s age no doubt to the delight of pedophiles like the ones I prosecuted,” and Tulsi Gabbard called it “Netflix child porn.”

It’s been quite the ride seeing left-leaning outlets try to defend “Cuties” from criticism (“It’s a foreign film that won an award at Sundance!”) and also paint critics of the film as conspiracy nuts.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AxiosChristine PelosiCutiesNetflixQAnonTed Cruz