Pardon the pun, but we’re getting some really hot takes Monday now that President Trump has flown to California to meet with Gov. Gavin Newsom and discuss the wildfires that are burning in the state. We all know where Newsom stands; he tweeted last Friday that what California is experiencing is “an existential climate CRISIS.”

This isn’t a “because…2020” thing. This isn’t going away January 1. What we are experiencing is an existential climate CRISIS. pic.twitter.com/42QeAaZ353 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 11, 2020

President Trump has been ridiculed by Vox’s Aaron Rupar for his explanation of the importance of forest management to prevent fires like these, but Rupar’s take has been topped by CNN’s Brianna Keilar, who straight-up said the president is “victim-blaming” those in the path of the flames.

CNN’s @brikeilarcnn on Trump calling for better forest management in California: “The president is victim blaming" pic.twitter.com/44BQm2nkBe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2020

Acknowledging the science of land management is now “victim blaming.” https://t.co/oXt8DUdS9R — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 14, 2020

Forest management was not an elective at Wellesley. — contrarian67 (@contrarion67) September 14, 2020

Science, ladies. — Gary Berg (@GaryBerg100752) September 14, 2020

But the shoe fits. — D. O'Genius (@D_ogenius) September 14, 2020

The victim (California) is to blame. — Darrell West (@darrellpwest) September 14, 2020

When these particular victims keep voting for those that ensure their forests go up like the tinderboxes they’ve become? I’ll allow it. — loreli09 (@loreli09) September 14, 2020

Forest management deniers — davefoxmusick (@davefoxmusick) September 14, 2020

Almost as if they just spit out random talking points and hope they fit the narrative.

Swing and a miss on this one — Chris (@CML_Texas) September 14, 2020

Funny how the governor admitted their forestry efforts have sucked for the last 10 years… — WSPratt (@MrWSPratt) September 14, 2020

So telling the truth about the wildfires and pointing out the negligence of CA leadership is now “victim blaming”? So no one is allowed to challenge CA leadership? — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) September 14, 2020

Trump says something that makes sense. CNN: pic.twitter.com/YdBQsHZUx0 — Railroader🚂💨 (@5150Midwest) September 14, 2020

These people have no shame. They literally embarrass themselves daily. — Brig4Life (@Brig4L) September 14, 2020

I own 200 acres of farmland…much are woods. Every 2 years we clear brush & dead trees. Every 5 to 10 years we do selective cutting. The trees left are healthier…the underbrush is gone so if there is a fire it spreads much slower. Reporters are idiots. @potus is correct — It's a Sunshine Day (@wonderbadger61) September 14, 2020

CNN is a complete embarrassment! — Trump's MAGA now reaching critical KAG levels (@Jlk4USA) September 14, 2020

@CNN just minimized rape victims anguish. The fires are primarily due to lack of forest management. The end. — Mrs “I only kneel to God” Jones (@NurseJones555) September 14, 2020

Is this like the #MeToo movement except for trees? — 🇺🇸Minnesota MAGA🇺🇸 (@kellymarie77777) September 14, 2020

Isn’t Newsom the one doing the victim-blaming here, since his constituents have contributed to climate change, and that’s what started the fires?

