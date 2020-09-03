Now this is privilege. Michael Forest Reinoehl, the man who admits he shot and killed Aaron Danielson, a Trump supporter and Patriot Prayer member who took place in a pro-Trump car caravan into Portland, isn’t sitting in jail — he’s sitting for a video interview with VICE News.

JUST IN: '100% antifa' man admits killing Trump supporter in Portland https://t.co/DZMgw9JfVo pic.twitter.com/og4irVaLD6 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) September 3, 2020

Reinoehl claims it was self-defense: “I had no choice. I mean, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn’t going to do that.”

Michael Reinoehl is giving interviews to VICE five days after he killed a Trump supporter in Portland. Kyle Rittenhouse was quickly charged with 1st degree murder. Reinoehl had two pending illegal gun charges before the shootinghttps://t.co/AO37GqDmip — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 3, 2020

Here’s a clip:

They interview a guy on the run for shooting and killing a man. Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/XBj2QFpu14 — Augustus Caesar, Culture Apropriator (@Caesar63BC) September 3, 2020

And basically making him out to be a hero. — Harold (@Nikk1066) September 3, 2020

Ok… WTF???

Hey @PortlandPolice – you’ve got the guy ADMITTING a killing but you can’t find him? You won’t arrest him? What is going on? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 3, 2020

There is ZERO evidence this shooting was done in any kind of self defense. What the hell. The preferential treatment by the media is actually just enemy of the people stuff. — Michael (@mcaark) September 3, 2020

Testing the limits in conjunction with media partners. How far can the push their cause. How much sympathy can they garner from a naive public. Will the police cave to broader sentiment. Will the DA play ball. They're probing the perimeter. All part of the insurrection strategy. — Adam Burns (@RaiderVentures) September 3, 2020

Is this for real. The moral bankruptcy is disgusting — Lei (@leisviews) September 3, 2020

Hang on. They interviewed him and didn't report his whereabouts? — AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) September 3, 2020

Aiding and abetting a suspected felon to evade capture. — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) September 3, 2020

Thanks for the on-video confession, dude. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) September 3, 2020

Self defense, but he's not turning himself in? — CryptonMaximus 🇺🇸 (@CryptonMaximus5) September 3, 2020

What the hell, @VICETV @VICENews ? Saving a friend "of color"? You're harboring a fugitive, aiding & abetting, interfering with a police investigation, and letting a killer try to gain sympathy in the court of public opinion. Just plain evil. — Chumly Pieplate (@Chumly_Pieplate) September 3, 2020

If it was "self-defense" as he claims it is, why hasn't he turned himself into authorities along with the weapon. — Renée (@rightwingertoo) September 3, 2020

‘I had no choice.’ The videos tell the story and they don’t match his. Danielson was walking down the street to go home. His back was originally to the shooter. Something was said that turned him around and then he was shot. There’s no basis for s self-defence argument tho… — Sophiestications (@Sophiesticatio2) September 3, 2020

…his lawyer will claim it. At least, Reinoehl won’t be able to claim mistaken identity. He just admitted he pulled the trigger. — Sophiestications (@Sophiesticatio2) September 3, 2020

Apparently he wasn’t told about the audio going around, where they specifically targeted the deceased. He just put himself in prison. Thankfully someone might get his child and teach her a better life. Glass half full, one life saved by one life gone. — Bree (@Bree000007) September 3, 2020

Even if it was self defense i'm getting a lot of mixed signals on what that even is from the left. It seems that their metric for determining whether its justified or not is if its a leftists or not. How could you be so inconsistent and hypocritical it blows my mind. — Chadlie (@chuckinator117) September 3, 2020

It wasn't self defense. — Steven "My Hairdresser Set Me Up" Wright 🇺🇸 (@StevenJayWright) September 3, 2020

And, Rittenhouse turned himself in. Michael Reinoehl has not. — Dreadnought (@Vs7074) September 4, 2020

@PortlandPolice @FBI Why is this guy giving interviews? Reinoehl should be in jail. — Menora Fox (@candlefoxkit) September 3, 2020

Why 👏🏼is 👏🏼 he 👏🏼 not 👏🏼 in 👏🏼 jail!!! — 6% Keenly Aware (@keenfamily) September 3, 2020

So it's actually liberal privilege instead of white privilege! — Clint 🇺🇸 (@Clint88rtr) September 3, 2020

So Kyle Rittenhouse turned himself in and is in jail, and this guy’s giving interviews.

Related: