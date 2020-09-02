We’ve already learned that a Black Lives Matter sign won’t help you. You could put a Black Lives Matter sign or even a “black-owned business” sign in the window of your business with hopes that looters and arsonists will pass it over, but chances are it won’t help. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo learned that lesson a few nights ago when a Black Lives Matter march ended up at his home and the mob started vandalizing it, despite his Black Lives Matter sign in his front window.

In some happier news, neighbors came by and cleaned off the graffiti within the hour:

We guess it’s nice that several protesters and organizers at the scene said they didn’t agree with the vandalism while they stood quietly and watched, and then continued marching with the group.

They’re not afraid to confront people dining outside but they’re afraid to confront their fellow marchers? Says a lot.

