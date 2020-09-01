We saw the video clip in our timelines a couple of days ago and set it aside. There was a rally for Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc., and one of the speakers said to the crowd, “If you kill one of us, it’s time for us to kill one of yours.” But now we’re learning from The Hill that Kenosha’s only full-time black journalist has quit his job as digital editor at The Kenosha News because the paper used that quote in a headline. No, that wasn’t it: He quit because, he told the New York Times, the headline was misleading about the nature of the rally in question.
So it was a mostly peaceful rally? With some incendiary rhetoric thrown in?
Kenosha newspaper's only full-time Black journalist quits over coverage of Jacob Blake https://t.co/fHXuB1AXS8 pic.twitter.com/JqecCjxkXL
— The Hill (@thehill) September 1, 2020