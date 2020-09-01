We saw the video clip in our timelines a couple of days ago and set it aside. There was a rally for Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc., and one of the speakers said to the crowd, “If you kill one of us, it’s time for us to kill one of yours.” But now we’re learning from The Hill that Kenosha’s only full-time black journalist has quit his job as digital editor at The Kenosha News because the paper used that quote in a headline. No, that wasn’t it: He quit because, he told the New York Times, the headline was misleading about the nature of the rally in question.

So it was a mostly peaceful rally? With some incendiary rhetoric thrown in?

The Hill reports:

Daniel J. Thompson, who had served as the paper’s digital editor, objected to a headline reading “Kenosha speaker: ‘If you kill one of us, it’s time for us to kill one of yours,’” according to The New York Times. He said the headline was misleading about the nature of the rally in question.

“The story is about the entire reaction of all the speakers and people in attendance, and that quote is one outlier falling within a flood of positive ones,” Thompson told the Times. Thompson noted that the same rally featured remarks from Blake’s father calling for protests to remain peaceful and said they would have been a better source for the headline.

That would be kind of like CNN’s correspondent taking a photo of an empty park in Portland to show where there wasn’t rioting.

Trending

We’re fairly sure this is Jacob Blake’s father calling for protests to remain peaceful at the same rally:

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterJacob BlakeKenoshaKenosha NewsThe Hill