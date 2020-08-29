As far as we know, the “neighbors who dare to be different” didn’t steal the Trump sign out of this family’s yard, they just left an anonymous letter shaming the family with a healthy dose of sarcasm and a little self-righteousness too. Funny that the “neighbors who dare to be different” have collectively decided to pick on the one house on the block with the Trump sign.

Guy Benson says someone texted the letter to him:

A friend texts me this letter. It was left on their neighbor’s home because they have a Trump sign in their yard. The bad people here are those who wrote/approved this trash. The author(s) should look at themselves 🗑 pic.twitter.com/uhSXbCxMgm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 29, 2020

“Thank you for showing us the prejudice and hate that truly fills your heart,” it reads. We think they’re also assuming the family is Christian and is going to hell for supporting President Trump, hence the “We sure hope you enjoy the heat!” After all, the sign further proves they they “do not follow the teachings of Christ, who preached love and acceptance for all your neighbors.”

Once again, the neighbors who leave an anonymous note at the house because it has a Trump sign reference Christ’s preaching “love and acceptance for all your neighbors.”

Update: Guess who lives in the house with the Trump sign, according to the woman who initially went public with the letter? pic.twitter.com/TcfpXAuCwE — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 29, 2020

Well, if she weren’t so hateful, maybe the neighbors wouldn’t gang up on her. She’s brought it on herself.

they should get two more Trump signs. Screw their neighbors — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) August 29, 2020

With respect, screw being defensive with these people. Just put an even bigger Trump sign up and draw a middle finger on the backs — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) August 29, 2020

The person that left that note is a coward. — David (@davidthomas38) August 29, 2020

Shows who the true bigots are. And cowardly ones at that! — Kwisatz Haderach 🇺🇸🇬🇧 ن ▄︻╦デ╤一 (@bradleyward) August 29, 2020

Democrats live in their own fantasy world where their reality is just a twisted version of real reality. They take a fact, spin it into a fantasy, then rant at you as they refute their fantasy. Look at how much nonsense they squeezed out of a sign in a yard! — Deplorable Dave (@silverbee2591) August 29, 2020

Here’s one from “Fellow Sherwood Citizens” triggered by a pro-police sign and telling the resident to educate himself.

This has been going on a lot. My tenants sent me this today. pic.twitter.com/ROi4ATR8Xv — Katja (@khtb677) August 29, 2020

This “educate yourselves” line that is absolutely rampant today is condescending, rude, and ultimately the height of irony since most of those saying it have no grasp of reality or facts. — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) August 29, 2020

So these people have never actually attempted to talk to the neighbor they're berating. That's pretty obvious — Collateral Damage (@katearthsis) August 29, 2020

See I may disagree with Biden supporters but I don't believe they're all bad people. Most are just experiencing media driven hysteria. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) August 29, 2020

The media managed to whip up hysteria over Mitt Romney, who used to give people cancer but is now their favorite Republican.

I don’t get the “sure hope you enjoy the heat” line. Was that a reference to the heat they think they are bringing with the letter or actual hell? — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) August 29, 2020

That what we got out of it.

This happened to a church friend. Another church member called her out on Facebook saying she wasn’t a Christian and didn’t care about her friends if she wouldn’t publicly disavow Trump. My friend tried to reason with her, but it was all or nothing. Crazy! — JustSusan (@sjwillad) August 29, 2020

So stupid. 🙄 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 29, 2020

And can’t even put her name on the letter. — Megan C. (@_megrenee_) August 29, 2020

Neighbors who dare to be different? It’s amazing to me how the left really thinks THEY are the brave ones. — G8rMom7 (@G8rMom7) August 29, 2020

pathetic karen — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 29, 2020

It makes me genuinely sad that they believe this. Maybe if they actually tried talking to their Trump supporting neighbors they would find themselves pleasantly surprised. We seem to have forgotten how to talk to each other. — Abigail Turner 🇺🇲 (@aturner1776) August 29, 2020

Still breathtaking how fully they've convinced themselves as a political party that they embody love, tolerance, etc. — t (@Aynathko) August 29, 2020

I love how they assume the recipient’s Christianity like it is somehow an indictment, while praising the virtues of Christ. Bravo, righteous warrior! — nearlyseptember (@nearlyseptember) August 29, 2020

If you wrote me this, I’d enlarge it and make a yard sign of it. — et politica ingenio 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) August 29, 2020

Thus, a silent majority grows. — Grace (@graceisforyou) August 29, 2020

I continue to be amazed how they don’t understand that they’re doing this. Their hate and hypocrisy is on full display 24/7 and it’s alienating (if not terrorizing) more & more people every day. Can you imagine giving this note to a sweet elderly person or couple? Thugs. Period. — LLRad (@LLRadcliff) August 29, 2020

The riotous mob who demands 100% conformity to its beliefs actually believes they “dare to be different” LOFL — Speak Out Sometimes But Try To Win (@ConservaThreads) August 29, 2020

New sign: "I Don't Make Sweeping Assumptions About My Neighbors Based on the Candidate They Support" — Ginny Gin Gin (@gint518) August 29, 2020

My wife & I voted for DT & will again. We allowed a woman from Uganda live in our home 2 years for free while she finished a Master’s degree because she’s our friend & needed help. We’ve also hosted several students from KSA. I’d love for someone to write to me about my hatred. — Brian (@_no_name_found_) August 29, 2020

Oh, and my favorite part of this letter is loving & accepting of ALL neighbors relishing the thought of someone being in hell. This “love & acceptance” is a charade. Evil is the abundance of their heart. By their fruit you know them. Don’t be deceived by the charade. — Brian (@_no_name_found_) August 29, 2020

Ugh! So pretentious & passive aggressive. No signs of humility, understanding, appreciation for civics.

(I like the penmanship though) — Daniel (@alacrates) August 29, 2020

That’s frighteningly passive aggressive. Wow. — Elaine (@elbh) August 29, 2020

Wow! And I thought the one spiked through my American flag was bad. Wow!!! pic.twitter.com/yi1wyUbJe5 — Alan Houck (@Ahouck610) August 29, 2020

I got a text like this the other day after having a “Christians for Trump” in our yard for 20 mins. 🤦‍♀️ — nicole (@nicolemontanez) August 29, 2020

The author divined all that from a yard sign reading "Trump/Pence"? If they didnt know anything about their neighbors might their time more wisely spent inviting neighbors for coffee and avoiding inaccuracies divining is known for? — Dmtreister Nationalist Subsidiarity (@deb_treister) August 29, 2020

Three characteristics to manipulate

1 Blame

2 Guilt

3 Anger They are hitting all 3 — Pat gallardo2 (@gallardo2_pat) August 29, 2020

How fortunate for the person with the Trump sign in their yard to be graced with the presence of this incredible and virtuous neighbor who is so blinded by their own reflection they can’t even see they wrote about themselves. — Julie Golvach🇺🇸 (@JulieGolvach) August 29, 2020

They "dare to be different" but are too cowardly to sign their names to the letter, huh? Much brave. So power. — Miss Millie (@SparklepantsMil) August 29, 2020

100% projection with a little passive aggressive bullying thrown in. — Walmart Hillbilly (@NoKoolAide) August 29, 2020

Bullying is exactly the right word.

