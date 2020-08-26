Is it a police-involved shooting if the suspect shoots himself in the head? Here’s what we know so far, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Police say a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon homicide fatally shot himself in downtown Minneapolis as officers closed in.

The suspect, who was wanted in the slaying of a man in a downtown parking garage, was on foot on Nicollet Mall between 8th and 9th street at 6 p.m. when police pulled up and he shot himself in the head, according to spokesman John Elder.

“There is no question that this was a suicide and we will be releasing the video to answer any question of that,” Elder said. Several bystanders were present at the time of the shooting, he said.

News of the death drew a large crowd of people. Tensions were rising, including the smashing of windows downtown. Metro Transit was ending light-rail service at U.S. Bank Stadium.

So, yeah, looting started.

The suicide was caught on surveillance video (graphic content):

Insane.

* * *

Update:

Good news — things have calmed down:

* * *

Update:

Things are not quieting down:

* * *

Update:

Here’s another very graphic view of the immediate aftermath of the suicide:

And here’s another angle of the people looking for bread:

More looting over a suicide by a homicide suspect:

 

