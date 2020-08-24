At first, we thought this tweet was a joke, but then we looked up the story in the Washington Post and it’s legit. Coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team (formerly known as the Redskins) says that he wouldn’t kneel during the national anthem in honor of his father and other family members who served in the military. Instead, “I’m going to make sure that my message that I have will be during the coin toss,” Rivera said.

He’s also going to put the late Rep. John Lewis’ initials on his hat.

Maybe come up with a better name than Washington Football Team.

