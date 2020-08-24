It’s the Republican National Convention, so not only will those in the mainstream media with the official title of fact-checker be calling out all the lies; everyone in the media will be fact-checking every speaker. Take CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who fact-checked the Republicans’ video praising President Trump’s response to the coronavirus:

He encouraged Americans to inject themselves with disinfectants? Was that before or after he told people to ingest fish tank cleanser?

Not anymore he can’t.

Brian Stelter told us we’d be hearing a lot about fake news during the RNC, and he was right. CNN’s bringing it as always.

