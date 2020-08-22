First off, we’re not sure what the big deal is; Hillary Clinton eulogized former KKK Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd as her “friend and mentor” and no one in the media made a big deal about it (aside from doing the “Republicans pounce” take on a tweet from President Trump).

But Bulwark writer and Jeb! alumnus Tim Miller made a big deal of Greg Gutfeld being upset over his racist mentor being arrested this week (we’re guessing Steve Bannon), presumably because Gutfeld debunked the “very fine people” hoax on Fox News. Miller’s tweet has since been deleted, but here’s a screenshot:

Gutfeld was not pleased with the assertion that he had a racist mentor:

We know you don’t want to read The Bulwark, but it’s a piece trying to prove that Trump essentially did call neo-Nazis “very fine people,” even though he condemned them specifically.

We don’t know if Miller considers it a retraction, but as we mentioned above, he did delete the tweet that started all this.

Looks like the desperate Democrats and Never Trumpers are keeping up the charges of racism just in case the Postal Service conspiracy theory doesn’t stick.

Update:

Miller has decided to jump back in for another try:

