The Tennessee Star is reporting that Rutherford County Schools are asking parents to sign forms agreeing not to monitor their child’s virtual classrooms, and violating the agreement may result in removing the child from class.

“Officials at all county schools are asking parents to sign forms agreeing not to watch these virtual classes… The form warns that ‘violation of this agreement may result in RCS removing my child from the virtual meeting.’”https://t.co/1WAlsmW4Te — Kathleen Porter-Magee (@kportermagee) August 20, 2020

The school district says it’s to protect the privacy of other students in the virtual session.

This should tell parents all they need to know about their school system — Theresa Maurer 🇺🇲 (@TheresaMaurer2) August 20, 2020

Very strange. They have just given every parent a reason to watch. Is that the plan, with some twisted follow-up to it still to come? — ToomaMac (@ToomaMac) August 20, 2020

I am constantly looking in on my child’s online classes. I do not like this atmosphere, but his teachers have been very helpful and have not minded me getting on to ask questions about the web page or assignments. Let’s get back to school. — Tim More (@1timmymore) August 20, 2020

There was a time when education encouraged parental involvement. Parents were encouraged to attend classes occasionally. The single greatest factor in education is parental involvement. The Teacher Unions have literally chosen teachers over students. — Charlie Tipton (@sikemct) August 20, 2020

I hated the idea of online learning as first but lately I'm actually thankful after reading several tweets like these from teachers. They're afraid parents will see their activism at work! — TMarieBisMe ✌🏼️🇺🇸 👠 (@tmarieBisMe) August 20, 2020

I’d watch every single lesson. — Patti (@DrRob08) August 20, 2020

As a parent, and a tax payer, I will watch whatever I damn well please. They've got something to hide. My job would be to find out what that is. — Rock "C'mon Man!" Chalk 🇺🇸 (@NotZacksMom) August 20, 2020

Reason #1 of hundreds to pull your kids out of school in favor of private or home schooling. — Michelle Hewer (@Redintheface50) August 20, 2020

Well, now a lot of parents will not only watch the classes, but record them. I would. — RAJESH RAJESH (@RAJESHR30978881) August 20, 2020

I would never sign. Who knows what they want to teach. — Trump defender (@johnristick99) August 20, 2020

Can't make this stuff up. Hard to believe they sent it out. Did they not see any problem in telling parents they can't monitor their kids' education? — Diane Kremer (@KremerDiane) August 20, 2020

Don’t want parents to monitor the incompetence of a large number of the protected teachers. — Bushwick Bill (@Bushwick7Bill) August 20, 2020

Makes me want to watch even more. Those forms mean nothing — Jethro🇺🇲 (@ghettodad62) August 20, 2020

Well, that's not suspicious at all. — Tiffanie (@TiffanieTx1) August 20, 2020

Makes one wonder what the district and the teachers are afraid of revealing, doesn't it? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 20, 2020

Because they don’t have classes. They email them the homework and tell them to reach out if they need something. It’s bullshit. — Robert (@Robert_Allen43) August 20, 2020

Covid has been instrumental in revealing the true nature of our education system. — Nan Crews (@nancrews) August 20, 2020

They don't want you to know 1. What they are teaching. 2. How they teach and 3. To see if the teacher can actually teach — Alan Smithee ( Parler:Alan Smithee) (@Livindadream66) August 20, 2020

Talk about being tone deaf, the administration of this school district are waving the red flag at parents and begging for lawsuit if they remove a child from the virtual class over this issue. Call their bluff! — gledwards (@gledwards1) August 20, 2020

You don't want monitoring, teach in person. — Michael Rotchford (@mikerotchford) August 20, 2020

