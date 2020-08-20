The host of the fourth and final night of the virtual Democratic National Convention is actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and she seems intent on zinging President Trump with every sentence. She kicked off Night 4 in a split-screen with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and even Never Trumper Tom Nichols thought it was cringeworthy.
Oh man, cancel the Julia and Andrew show
*cringe*
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 21, 2020
Yeah that was really bad
— Suzanne Lindbergh (@suzannebuzz) August 21, 2020
Yeah this is not good. Out of sync with tone of whole conference
— Susan O'Connor (@susanoconn) August 21, 2020
That was bizarre.
— Beth White (@Momxecutive) August 21, 2020
Just cancel Julia tonight. Her stand up routine at every turn is taking away from an otherwise serious night.
— Rob Wiscount (@rwisc) August 21, 2020
Yep….I was jumping for the mute button.
— Hungry Golden (@ChanakyaDc) August 21, 2020
Julia is 😣
— Macie Anderson (@iamalittlehappy) August 21, 2020
Not sure I'm feeling the "attack-jabs" theme thus far after 3 nights of trying to show unity and bipartisanship
— BCBGrouch (@BCBCouch) August 21, 2020
In case that has you wondering what you (might have fortunately) missed, The Daily Caller has the video:
"Comedy" pic.twitter.com/Ii4p1YNwhx
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 21, 2020
You get why they have laugh tracks on TV.
— Shane Flannagan 🇺🇸 (@shaneflannagan) August 21, 2020
That was horrible
— Chris Eagle 4 Congress (@eagle4congress) August 21, 2020
This is the Elaine dance of comedy stand-up.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 21, 2020
What was the joke? I really don’t get it.
— The Cigar Mafia (@thecigarmafia) August 21, 2020
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was just such a terrible choice. These jokes sound like they were written by Krassensteins.
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 21, 2020
CRINGE
— Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) August 21, 2020
Right now, the joke-writers for the Oscars ceremonies are yelling at anyone who will listen, “See? See? Writing jokes for celebrities isn’t so easy as it looks, huh?"
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 21, 2020
"Hi Andrew, IT'S so glad to see you", it only went south from there.
— So Over It (@GSP_Exit_63) August 21, 2020
Needs Larry David to write the script.
— Mr Callen 🏴 (@CallenFamily) August 21, 2020
They have surrendered the culture war.
— Ryan Bass 🇺🇸 (@ryanwbass) August 21, 2020
Damn that was bad🙄
— TikkiTavvi (@adouglas54) August 21, 2020
— Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) August 21, 2020
— Theresa (@theresama26) August 21, 2020
They really live in their little bubbles.
— Joey (@Joey08842532) August 21, 2020
Wow, never going to get that 45 seconds back…
— Lucy is a Mountain Curr (@Epete358) August 21, 2020
What was that? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WkD4JDruet
— Marc McClellan (@Its_MacC) August 21, 2020
If this was supposed to actually be funny.. swing and a miss.
— 𝕂𝕚𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕝𝕪 (@w8n4theharpazo) August 21, 2020
Cringe factor off the charts…
— A Guy (@AGuy51623866) August 21, 2020
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) August 21, 2020
Damn. She's better than that.
— Dave Dodson (@dpdodson) August 21, 2020
That shit was crazy cringeworthy.
— the_rinka_report (@rinka_the) August 21, 2020
They just killed Comedy
— JM 🐘 (@Jlm9022) August 21, 2020
OK fine Eva Longoria wasn't so bad after all
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 21, 2020
But seriously folks … the tone really was all wrong considering the context. Everything has been so serious during this sad telethon that jokes without a live audience just … hang there.
Oh my God, they actually had Julia follow that John legend performance and tribute to John Lewis with jokes. Please bring back whoever directed the first three nights.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 21, 2020