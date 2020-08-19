Here’s the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Peter J. Hasson with the official drinking rules for Wednesday night for those stuck watching the Democratic National Convention. (In our opinion, he should have included Bruce Springsteen singing “Rise Up” — that’s this election’s “Fight Song,” apparently.

Trending

So, what’s missing?

Try to hang in there through Night 3 of the sad telethon.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratic National ConventionDNCdrinking game