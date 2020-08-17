We’d bet this goes on in just about every college and university in the United States; even if it’s not expressed in writing in the class syllabus, the students know what’s acceptable and what’s not as far as thought and free speech goes.

Young America’s Foundation got its hands on a syllabus from Iowa State University English professor Chloe Clark that includes a “GIANT WARNING” for her students.

NEW: An Iowa State University professor has threatened to kick students out of her class for expressing pro-life or anti-BLM viewpoints. "No arguments against gay marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter, etc," her syllabus states. My latest for @YAF: https://t.co/BnnfhDcdoJ — Kara(n) Zupkus (@kara_kirsten) August 17, 2020

"Any instances of othering that you participate in intentionally (racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, sorophobia, transphobia…) in class are grounds for dismissal from the classroom." (1/2 — Kara(n) Zupkus (@kara_kirsten) August 17, 2020

We had to look up “sorophobia.” Apparently it comes from Helena Michie, who argues “feminism advocating ‘sisterhood’ risks negating undeniable cultural differences” that exist “along lines of race, class, and gender in seemingly homogenous sub-groups of feminist discourse.” So none of that.

"The same goes for any papers/projects: you cannot choose any topic that takes at its base that one side doesn’t deserve the same basic human rights as you do (ie: no arguments against gay marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter, etc). I take this seriously.” 2/2 — Kara(n) Zupkus (@kara_kirsten) August 17, 2020

It really does say “GIANT WARNING” in all caps on her syllabus. Kara Kupkus reports that Clark graduated in 2016, so she’s new at this (and likely not tenured).

As we were writing this post, Zupkus received a reply from the university, which is going to give Clark some lessons on the First Amendment.

UPDATE: Iowa State has released a statement saying the syllabus is “inconsistent with the university’s standards,” and that the syllabus has been corrected. They also noted Clark is being given 1A training materials. pic.twitter.com/4uiWvA88Z1 — Kara(n) Zupkus (@kara_kirsten) August 17, 2020

