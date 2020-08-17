We’ll give ’em this much … holding a “virtual” convention can’t be easy. But it really, really looks like a PBS telethon with Eva Longoria hosting and begging for votes. Even CNN’s S.E. Cupp admitted it’s like a “sad telethon.”

This feels more like a sad telethon than a rousing call to arms. I get the limitations of the format, but man this is slow so far. Only @RepGwenMoore added 60 seconds of much-needed energy. #DemConvention — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 18, 2020

I genuinely hope they have beautiful Hollywood celebrities host this telethon all week — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 18, 2020

Anyone else getting MAJOR telethon vibes from all this?! https://t.co/F9QCQcyIFN — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) August 18, 2020

I’ve seen more inspiration in a PBS telethon. #DemConvention — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 18, 2020

The PBS telethon vibes are so strong that the DNC is about to throw in a free tote if you call in a pledge the next five minutes. — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) August 18, 2020

This feels a lot like an old school PBS telethon so far. — Zach Wolf (@zbyronwolf) August 18, 2020

This DNC opening feels a little bit too much like a fundraising telethon. — Amy Webb (@amywebb) August 18, 2020

Mayor Muriel Bowser presents the DNC telethon — Jon Steingart (@jonsteingart) August 18, 2020

I keep expecting a toll-free number to buy a BarcaLounger. — Mark Sarvas 🌊 (@marksarvas) August 18, 2020

So far the #DemConvention has a decidedly PBS telethon feel. — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) August 18, 2020

Feels like a PBS telethon. #DemConvention — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) August 18, 2020

this Democratic convention is like a more depressing version of the Jerry Lewis Labor Day telethon, and that involved kids with muscular dystrophy. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 18, 2020

Will you chip in $10? — Barry Bergman (@BarryLBergman1) August 18, 2020

this is exactly how i imagine this would go so far — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 18, 2020

big PBS telethon energy — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) August 18, 2020

This is like public-access television — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) August 18, 2020

Total telethon vibe. I took out my credit card just out of habit. — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) August 18, 2020

Democratic National Convention looks like a PBS telethon I'm not paying $50 for a bunch of VHS tapes — Conor White but from over here (@conorjwhite) August 18, 2020

My GOP friends are complaining that the #DemConvention is like the Jerry Lewis Telethon, minus Jerry Lewis. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 18, 2020

Complaining?