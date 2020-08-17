We’ll give ’em this much … holding a “virtual” convention can’t be easy. But it really, really looks like a PBS telethon with Eva Longoria hosting and begging for votes. Even CNN’s S.E. Cupp admitted it’s like a “sad telethon.”

