The Los Angeles Times editorial board has weighed in on Joe Biden’s pick of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, saying that Biden “has shown that, unlike the man currently holding the job he seeks, he’s not afraid of strong women.” Not that it was any surprise who the Los Angeles Times was supporting, but on the occasion of Harris’ pick, the paper noted that Hollywood was celebrating, which is a sure sign that mainstream America will follow along.

Wow, Mindy Kaling and Rita Moreno? And “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus?

At least Hollywood will be pouring its money into a national election that affects it instead of trying to buy elections in other states for a change.

