The editorial board of the Star-Tribune, Minnesota’s largest newspaper, has endorsed Rep. Ilhan Omar’s primary challenger, citing Omar’s many “ethical distractions.”

“Omar’s 2018 victory launched her into the national spotlight as the first Muslim woman and first refugee elected to Congress. But her time has been marred by missteps, including remarks on Israel widely regarded as anti-Semitic, an outsized number of missed votes, and campaign-finance issues,” the board continued, noting that “Omar has sent more than $1.6 million to her husband’s D.C. political consulting firm, E Street Group, and is herself the target of a Federal Election Commission complaint regarding travel expenses.”

“It is just these kinds of ethical distractions that the Fifth District could do without,” the board said. “In the Editorial Board interview, Omar took little responsibility for her rocky start, instead largely blaming her critics and saying her failing was perhaps in not realizing what a ‘special unicorn’ she would be in Congress.”

“Ethical distractions.”

