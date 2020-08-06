Sorry, but we can’t for the life of us figure out how any of this helps the cause of Black Lives Matter. A cop in Minneapolis brutalizes a suspect on video, and rioters in Portland decide they’ll try to break into (or burn down) the city’s east precinct.

For the first time since the riots began in Portland, antifa attacked the east precinct, located far on the east side of the city. Rioters immediately began disabling security cameras around the building. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/s6hoPPwAs1

No, it's all good. It's only peaceful disabling — 𝘳𝘶𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘳 (@Disgruntled_JO) August 6, 2020

"It's just an attack against an overbearing federal presence in the city". — not saint Vincent (@nonsaintVincent) August 6, 2020

Good thing there's cameras on the ground to record the comrades in their heroic struggle against their evil oppressors. — Roy Handy (@roy_handy) August 6, 2020

Apparently they didn’t have much luck breaking the glass on the front entrance:

One person is using a mallet to try to break the glass door of the East precient building, it is not easily breaking pic.twitter.com/QLu73xmacS — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 6, 2020

Multiple people are trying to break the glass door, it’s cracked but it’s not giving way. Portland police have issued 3rd riot warning — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 6, 2020

And like what #antifa have done w/every building they’ve attacked, they’re now tearing off the protective barrier to the east precinct to break inside. The crowd chants “didn’t see shit” to remind everyone to comply w/remaining silent. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/tL8DlYcgfi — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

The door to the Portland police East precient pic.twitter.com/s0kHeMf1g7 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 6, 2020

#Antifa have started a fire on the front door of the Portland Police east precinct. They tore off the barricade and placed tinder around the fire. They’re trying to burn down the building. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/2UN7o21dZy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

Some Protestors tried to break in, but were unable to. There’s cracked glass, debris, and a garbage fire. A riot has been declared pic.twitter.com/KuRaDFdz5P — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 6, 2020

Overnight on 5–6 Aug, another riot was declared by Portland Police after #antifa tried to break into the east precinct (far from downtown). They barricaded & set fire to the front of the building. One of the rioters tried to run over officers using a truck https://t.co/Fr4gcgMvRj pic.twitter.com/XtZ2909APV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

“We got the guillitone/you better run” dancing in the street pic.twitter.com/FeMUm9lHR9 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 6, 2020

Not seeing a lot of social distancing there.

All those tweets about protests getting peaceful after "Feds Withdrew" were lies Feds never left The rioters were just happening in other parts of the city and down in Springfield, Oregon Now they actually went to some ladies house last night and attacked her — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 6, 2020

This is frightening:

This is from earlier, protestors confronted a woman outside her home when they saw she was wearing a nazi armband pic.twitter.com/GHXLnVg6RO — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 6, 2020

After #antifa were dispersed by police following the attack on the East Precinct, they tried to blind a woman at her home with lasers and attacked her. Antifa have gone into residential parts of the city after moving on from attacking federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/mKcrgHixmC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

The woman was wearing a swastika armband. I don’t care what she was wearing. The rioters came to her home in middle of the night & assaulted her. They demanded she remove the armband or they would remove it for her. This is after they set fire to the east precinct. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

Terrorizing residential areas? Has the mayor limited police from protecting residents? — Dahlia2020 (@DahliaD2020) August 6, 2020

#1) Never open the door to these goons. #2) If they breech the door, aim for the chest. Make sure they expire within your home. A public service announcement. — Mark Stringfellow (@DihlonRants) August 6, 2020

If you have a rifle, yes. With a pistol, aim for the pelvis. Some of them are wearing IIIA body armor. — Drew Baye (@DrewBaye) August 6, 2020

Oh, if the mainstream press wants to report on this, they can always report that the beloved and courageous “Wall of Moms” was there.

Portland protest day 69 pic.twitter.com/PBn9VI4WJ8 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 6, 2020

