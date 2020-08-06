Sorry, but we can’t for the life of us figure out how any of this helps the cause of Black Lives Matter. A cop in Minneapolis brutalizes a suspect on video, and rioters in Portland decide they’ll try to break into (or burn down) the city’s east precinct.

Apparently they didn’t have much luck breaking the glass on the front entrance:

Not seeing a lot of social distancing there.

This is frightening:

Oh, if the mainstream press wants to report on this, they can always report that the beloved and courageous “Wall of Moms” was there.

