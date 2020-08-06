Here’s something out of left field. Rebecca Renner, a contributing writer at National Geographic, has a theory about Batman: If Bruce Wayne had just used his vast wealth to set up universal basic income, he could have eliminated crime in Gotham City. We’re not sure where he’d send the Joker’s check, but it might work in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ world where all the criminals and looters are just shoplifting bread.

Batman could have fixed all the crime in Gotham City just by using his wealth to create a universal basic income. But he just had to go around beating people up instead. That's billionaire logic for you. — Rebecca Renner (@RebeccaRennerFL) August 5, 2020

Nope. His dad tried to fight crime through infrastructure building and charitable giving, and got shot to death for his trouble by a criminal. https://t.co/bN63T9TY7A — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 6, 2020

"If people had money they wouldn't do bad things" is a helluva take considering the state of Hollywood and our government. https://t.co/fiUBNvLg9P — Mack (@_Kenziepuff) August 6, 2020

poverty clearly was not an issue for Gotham's criminals. https://t.co/FyRWhCWKxW — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 6, 2020

Batman's net worth is about $9.2 billion and Bruce Enterprises brings in $31.3 billion a year. Gotham city has about 10 million people. So his entire annual business could give each citizen $3,130 a year, or $260 a month. Or, save them from violent leftwing terrorists. 🤷‍♂️🍷 https://t.co/if07MexJG2 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 6, 2020

All crime can be solved by neo-welfare? That's an interesting idea. Totally wrong, but interesting. — ☆꧁Cynthia D.꧂☆ 🇺🇸 (@cynthiadouglas) August 6, 2020

Democrats have been giving people other people's money for generations….look how well that's worked out in reducing the crime rate in Detroit and Dearborn https://t.co/aMZTNiLKMW — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) August 6, 2020

I used to joke that progressives are basically comic book villains. Turns out that it isn't a joke. https://t.co/5cn9qGupqy — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) August 6, 2020

Ah yes, the tried and true method of throwing endless money at a problem until it's solved. That one always works. https://t.co/2gjEZJlNhE — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 6, 2020

Ma'am please Bruce's first action as head of the Wayne Foundation, was the creation of a new program called "Victims, Inc. Program" (VIP), which would help the victims of crimes who need financial support. https://t.co/GGkMjiaSAr — Jason (@jawesomeberg) August 6, 2020

Most of Batman's villains and criminals that he fights are rich crime bosses who commit crime – the same sort of people who could also use their wealth to help others – not poor folks that turned to a life of crime. You know what else? He DOES use his wealth to help others. https://t.co/a0TCpdgI6d — Captain Marvel-ology! (@CaptMarvelology) August 6, 2020

He funds shelters, orphanages, social reform programs, mental health initiatives, medical/ecological research, hospitals. Gives away scholarships, builds free railway systems. Gives jobs to keep ppl from falling back on crime. Rebuilt the city after an earthquake leveled it. — Sophia (@SophiaGaIanis) August 6, 2020

Let's see, run Wayne Enterprises which employs thousands, has an economic multiplier in the billions, provides valuable medical, technical and military equipment to the world as well as funding a man who saved the world a few dozen times. Or scrap it all for short lived charity — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) August 6, 2020

This is the 1000th take I have heard about Batman and it gets stupider every time somebody says it. https://t.co/H4b4E3Og5e — Jonathan (@DrCraneHrooHraa) August 6, 2020

Never heard this take before. — Miles Greb (@Goldrushcomic) August 6, 2020

Is this some kind of punishment woke checkmarks have to go through or are y'all that desperate for clicks that you literally copy and paste the same argument every two weeks? https://t.co/wlhQUP2Pew — Scott of Rivia (@DerfelMacGuffin) August 6, 2020

Cant we just go one week without this conversation? Just one? https://t.co/ybxlKCVLcI — Daily Wonder Comics (@wavebiders) August 6, 2020

Me after reading the same BS take for the 103rd time: https://t.co/st0PiWurRF pic.twitter.com/1XrOCdr14A — Let’s talk Max Mercury & New Frontier (@Max_NewFrontier) August 6, 2020

Tony Stark literally created an infinite,clean power source, in a cave with a box of scraps, that could solve basically all the worlds material and energy problems, and he used it to make power suits, but no one ever complains about that https://t.co/cb5FhsZlTI — Anti-fa Soy boy 🏳️‍🌈 #blacklivesmatter (@Homosoyboy) August 6, 2020

This opinion is so fundamentally stupid it would require a couple of years of daily tutoring before it could even be considered "wrong". — James Champagne (@JamesCh89793620) August 6, 2020

Progressives really believe they have easy answers to complex social problems. https://t.co/cEZVuhFHaT — AnarchoCanadian (@AnarchoCanadian) August 6, 2020

It's fiction, sweetheart. — Duchess of Broken Hearts AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) August 6, 2020

I haven’t looked by I’m just gonna guess Pronouns in bio Someone let me know if I’m right — newtexas (@newtexas3) August 6, 2020

Yup. Also used the word “polyglot”. — Scott (@ScottyPMpro) August 6, 2020

And the quiet part out loud:

I mean, under Capitalism he would probably just wreck the economy and drive inflation through the roof — Dream Hollow (@DreamHollow4219) August 5, 2020

He should use his energy to wreck capitalism instead. Why treat the symptoms when you can cure the disease? — Rebecca Renner (@RebeccaRennerFL) August 5, 2020

Related: