The New York Times Guild on Friday tweeted a thread on the fruits of its meeting with leadership, and the first priority was a “top-to-bottom resetting of priorities” to improve the working conditions of “colleagues of color” and ensure marginalized voices help set the standards for the paper. If the union succeeds, will there be any more marginalized voices like there are now?
Best of all, though, was the revelation that there’s something called “sensitivity reads.”
We met with leadership this month to present a series of recommendations that will create a more diverse and equitable @nytimes. We need a top-to-bottom resetting of priorities to improve the working conditions of our colleagues of color. Here are some highlights: (1/8)
