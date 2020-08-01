The New York Times Guild on Friday tweeted a thread on the fruits of its meeting with leadership, and the first priority was a “top-to-bottom resetting of priorities” to improve the working conditions of “colleagues of color” and ensure marginalized voices help set the standards for the paper. If the union succeeds, will there be any more marginalized voices like there are now?

Best of all, though, was the revelation that there’s something called “sensitivity reads.”

So does that mean hiring a bunch of people, or laying off a bunch of people?

We’re very curious about the demographic makeup of the committee that came up with these goals.

