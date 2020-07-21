There’s been a lot of insanity on display Tuesday, and Young Turks host and failed congressional candidate Cenk Uygur is here to add to the Left’s bizarre fantasies. He calls it a petition, but really it’s just a pledge to go to Washington, D.C. if President Trump loses the election and personally help drag him out of office if the military won’t do it.

Trump isn’t going to lose the election, we’ve been told, because the Russians are again assisting him with a disinformation campaign about Joe Biden and if necessary he’s going to roll his paramilitary forces into Democrat cities to force citizens to vote for him.

Theresa here is armed and ready to go.

Trending

The Democrats are already convinced that Trump can only win by stealing the election, so now they’re comforting themselves with fantasies of dragging him out of the Oval Office. Sad!

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cenk UygurDonald Trumppetition