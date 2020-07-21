There’s been a lot of insanity on display Tuesday, and Young Turks host and failed congressional candidate Cenk Uygur is here to add to the Left’s bizarre fantasies. He calls it a petition, but really it’s just a pledge to go to Washington, D.C. if President Trump loses the election and personally help drag him out of office if the military won’t do it.

Sign Petition: If Donald Trump loses the election and refuses to leave, and the United States military does not remove him from office, I, the undersigned, will personally go to Washington and help remove him from the White House with my fellow Americans. https://t.co/sBmpyfXrWl — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) July 21, 2020

Trump isn’t going to lose the election, we’ve been told, because the Russians are again assisting him with a disinformation campaign about Joe Biden and if necessary he’s going to roll his paramilitary forces into Democrat cities to force citizens to vote for him.

Theresa here is armed and ready to go.

And I'll bring my friends, we're a tight knit bunch pic.twitter.com/XszptRsYAy — theresa mitchell (@kboopresswatch) July 21, 2020

If trump loses (he won’t), I hope he accepts defeat like the dems and hillary did in 2016 — tom (@tomd44) July 22, 2020

Awwwwww what level of TDS do we have here? — Mirai (@Mirai_Q_) July 21, 2020

We look forward to your election meltdown sequel, Cenk. — M3thods (@M2Madness) July 21, 2020

Sure you will Bubba. 🙄 — catie lord (@tudsgrl) July 21, 2020

Cenk, you're not going to do shit. — Winston Niles Rumfoord (@RumfoordNiles) July 21, 2020

Cenk, I cannot wait for another election night loss highlight reel from you. Everytime I am down the mere pleasure of watching you lose your 💩 is a instant pick me up. Thank you sir for all the joy your misery brings. — Name cannot be blank (@Phnix22Russell) July 21, 2020

And if Biden loses, no more Russian collusion nonsense. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jimmy🌈 #WriteInBernie #BLM ✊🏼 (@itsjimmay) July 21, 2020

you are that guy that melted on air in the last election. — The Kek! Bomb🐸 (@The_Kek_Bomb) July 21, 2020

I remember this from somewhere about someone not respecting the outcome of an election. They've been needlessly crying for 3 years. — Jobs, not mobs🇺🇸 (@drcotterill88) July 21, 2020

This is Cenk playing tough guy. He's posturing for all the revolution LARPers who like to play dress up. Maybe some of you aren't old enough to remember but they talked this way in 2008 about Bush. There is literally no reason to think this dystopian fantasy of his will happen. — Jon (@faroutmadman) July 21, 2020

I remember hearing people say that Clinton wouldn't leave office way back in the '90s. It's ridiculous that people actually believe that. — Johnny Dollar, freelance insurance investigator (@epeterd916) July 22, 2020

Lmao dude come on — joe perticone (@JoePerticone) July 22, 2020

But what will you do if Trump rides off on the back of a Giant Flying Squirrel? These guys create fantasy scenarios in their minds and then go off to fight the fairies they've imagined. This is what passes for adulthood these days? — K R Y S T O F I L U S (@SixFiveArms) July 22, 2020

Alex Jones got deplatformed for conspiracy theories. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) July 21, 2020

What a ridiculous conspiracy theory. Honestly… — Jennifer Rivera (@Absolutely_Jenn) July 21, 2020

The only people who have refused to recognize lawful elections for the last 20 years are Democrats. Projection, pure and simple. — History by the ,5 Liter (@historybythpint) July 22, 2020

It’s not Republicans who can’t accept the results of elections, Silly. — Patrick🇺🇸 (@tcas86) July 21, 2020

imagine spending a career advocating against the right to bear arms and then signing this petition — Taylor Britton (@TaylorLBritton) July 22, 2020

This wasn't a thing in 2016 and it's not a thing now. You look very, very dramatic and stupid. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 22, 2020

Just when I thought you couldn’t possibly get any more cringe. — Aidan James (@CoolAidanJames) July 21, 2020

This is stupid — IDontGiveAF (@IDontGi14039572) July 21, 2020

What if he promises to accept the 2020 results as well as the dems have accepted 2016 results? — Staah Pit (@RickyLeePrice1) July 21, 2020

This is not helpful. — Tyler scherer (@Tylerscherer6) July 21, 2020

When you dress up for Harry Potter on the weekends — Anthony H (@ahidalgo51) July 22, 2020

Is this a parody account? — Bill Bolte (@circle37) July 22, 2020

Good luck Meal Team Six — Christopher Garske🇺🇸 (@alan_garske) July 21, 2020

Just stop for the love of God. — Just Dave (@Cheesewhiz99) July 21, 2020

The Democrats are already convinced that Trump can only win by stealing the election, so now they’re comforting themselves with fantasies of dragging him out of the Oval Office. Sad!

Related: