Yahoo Life had a piece this week by Matt Schneiderman not only telling you that it’s OK to yell at strangers who don’t wear masks; he also lists the “Five Stages of Mask-Wearing Grief” and, with the help of an assistant professor of psychology, gives appropriate things to yell for each stage and those times when you might be better off keeping your mouth shut.

Isn't yelling one of the ways it spreads? It’s OK to Yell at Strangers Who Don’t Wear Masks https://t.co/JywZ0fWTCt — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 18, 2020

We’ve heard this argument before and Schneiderman repeats it: Though a white man in front of you in line probably isn’t wearing a mask because he’s an anti-science right-winger, you might want to make an exception for yelling at minorities, because “covering their faces could be more dangerous than catching COVID-19.” That is, the police are more likely to mistake them for criminals and kill them, so its actually safer to take the chance with COVID-19.

We’ll skip right to Stage 5 of anger:

Here, the person seems to willfully be endangering those around them, your anger is appropriately ballistic. Just as you’d scream at a driver doing 100 MPH in a school zone, you’re going to scream at the person not wearing a face mask when you’re standing in line because you’re in line with your kids and elderly people. If you’ve tried the softer approach and hit a wall of willful ignorance or downright anger, get help. If you’re in a store, inform customer service — the on-site manager or another employee should enforce the business’s rules a la “no shirt, no shoes, no service.” As much legal right as the person may have outside the store to flout mask-wearing, inside it’s the store’s right to refuse them. If a person is blatantly putting others at risk, you’ve tried the above tactics, and you’re not in a business setting, and want to get a message across, go for it. Let loose a salvo of swear words. Sometimes, you just need to yell.

There’s a name for people who always want to speak to the manager, so loathed is such a person.

This is literally how you maintain order inside of a cult. These Branch Covidians aren't subtle — Fulfilled_By_Anarchy (@Ashaldaron) July 18, 2020

More crazy from the self appointed guardians of all that is good. — Scott Karren (@shkarren) July 18, 2020

Yes, let’s encourage incivility. There’s not enough of that around these days. — Wegl87 (@fluff_sophie) July 18, 2020

Thought they were against bullying …or only if its against them? — Sewsos (@Sewsos1) July 18, 2020

It’s definitely okay if you want to get punched in the face. Yelling scares me and makes me fear for my safety. — Rock (@RockJames24) July 18, 2020

Studies aren't conclusive but it appears the transmission rate from dropping someone on their ass for yelling at me is rather low. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) July 18, 2020

Bought a package of masks at the local HEB. Perfectly "legal" for shopping and working in Texas. Back of the package specifically says not suitable for preventing transmission of disease. I just needed them for show, anyway. Unfortunately, stupidity reigns in Texas. — Bob Thornburgh (@Bob_T3) July 18, 2020

Good grief. How about we all just stop yelling so damn much? — Stacy L. (@AdultingCzar) July 18, 2020

In Michigan our supreme ruler @GovWhitmer commanded people to get “forceful” with non-mask wearers. — J C (@joseph_carron) July 18, 2020

Usually the Yeller's are on the college campuses so that explains a lot. Last night after the OKC city council passed the mask ordinance the yeller's were all white female college professors (OU) cursing because 2 members were "dumb rugged individualists that should be murdered!" — JonesHeart ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JonesysHeart) July 18, 2020

Nah, *insanity spreads in the mob mentality …😉 — Say What ?? (@d0u6_) July 18, 2020

This crap is so unbelievable. Anyone who doesn't see what's happening at this point doesn't want to. — 🇺🇸longingfortruth🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Amyselassie1) July 18, 2020

Yes because we all know these masks wearers are holier than thou 🙄 — Arin A. 🥀 (@TheM0fOPrincess) July 18, 2020

Right – the #maskholes that decide it is appropriate to aggressively shame non-conformance are spreading more alleged virus than those peacefully mind their own unmuzzled business. — LibertyIsMaskless🇺🇸 (@LibertyNow11) July 18, 2020

Maybe people worried about the virus could.. just spit-balling here… stay more than 6 feet away, wear a good mask and MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS. — Mr Tasie Devil (@MrTasieDevil) July 18, 2020

Yes, but just like protesting without masks, it is okay because what they yell is so much more important, cause ? lives matter, didn't you know? — JonesHeart ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JonesysHeart) July 18, 2020

But you can’t sing in church? — Terri D (@terri_donato) July 18, 2020

Not even with a mask on and social distancing.

But wouldn't a better option just be minding your own business and distancing yourself from this "dangerous" person? Or is that just me? — Delwyn (@imakedoyall) July 18, 2020

Oh, and speaking of Yahoo Life, minorities, and the coronavirus:

'They're really trying to kill us': How the coronavirus crisis worsens food insecurity in Black communities https://t.co/xJpHKkyJzm pic.twitter.com/44qX8b0tQk — Yahoo Life (@yahoolife) July 14, 2020

