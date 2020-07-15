Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Michael Bloomberg, and Elon Musk were among those who had their Twitter accounts hacked Wednesday afternoon, with Joe Biden and crew offering to send you double the Bitcoin you sent to them.

It seems that in locking down Twitter, Twitter managed to lock out verified accounts from posting. No blue-checks!

That’s a shame.

We’ll still dig up some hot takes for y’all, but this peace and quiet is kind of nice.

 

