Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Michael Bloomberg, and Elon Musk were among those who had their Twitter accounts hacked Wednesday afternoon, with Joe Biden and crew offering to send you double the Bitcoin you sent to them.

Joe Biden, Bill Gates, former President Obama, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Mike Bloomberg are among the prominent people whose Twitter accounts were compromised and posted tweets that appeared to promote a cryptocurrency scam https://t.co/bRa4rq5rm1 — CNN (@CNN) July 15, 2020

Can someone go over to grandpa’s basement and check on him? He’s clicking on the porno e-mails again. pic.twitter.com/lj5DNH2jzZ — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) July 15, 2020

It seems that in locking down Twitter, Twitter managed to lock out verified accounts from posting. No blue-checks!

UPDATE ON TWITTER HACK According to numerous reports, all "blue checked" Twitter accounts cannot tweet now. Shares of Twitter fell 3 percent in after-hours trading. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2020

That’s a shame.

Earth if bluechecks were banned permanently pic.twitter.com/99gH9iA6eR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 15, 2020

Imagine no blue checkmarks

It's easy if you try — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 15, 2020

Twitter without the blue checks, it’s finally happening pic.twitter.com/tZJQl13VNx — tyson brody (@tysonbrody) July 15, 2020

I only wish Twitter liberation from the Blue Checks had happened on July 14 pic.twitter.com/YmJb8OfNs8 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 15, 2020

Twitter is incredible without bluechecks. So much great content. No one cancelling anyone. Everyone having a good time. It hasn't been this good since like 2010. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 15, 2020

When blue checks can’t tweet this site sure leans to the right. pic.twitter.com/a3kywtfmcG — Stacey – Happy Heretic in the Church of Woke™️ (@ScotsFyre) July 15, 2020

Me in 2030: Yeah, 2020 was the best year. For a few hours, blue checks couldn't tweet. Good times, man. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) July 15, 2020

Not having blue checks feels like when the teacher would go to the bathroom in the middle of a test — danielle (@DaniiMarie_13) July 15, 2020

Blue Checks reading their tl but unable to post…. pic.twitter.com/Wfp8VUhNfU — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 15, 2020

twitter when the bluechecks are away pic.twitter.com/BLhXPnlvuq — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 16, 2020

Verily I say unto you, in the kingdom of heaven, the blue checks shall be last, and the last shall be blue checked. — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) July 15, 2020

No one: Nobody: Blue check mark: — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 15, 2020

Thank you journos and other bluechecks for your sacrifice. We’re all in this together — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 15, 2020

Retweet this if you’re a sad blue check mark who can’t tweet for themselves right now. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 15, 2020

"Grandma, grandpa, where were you the day the blue checks died?" — Call me Socially Distant 🇺🇸 (@Massanthrope) July 15, 2020

Twitter without the blue checkmarks…. pic.twitter.com/tOoIcZtX8b — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 15, 2020

The funny thing is that rather than being unable to tweet boosting productivity, the fact all the blue checks on Earth are digging through their archives for things to RT is making everyone less productive even than usual. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 15, 2020

With the bluechecks hushed, it seems more sane up in here. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) July 15, 2020

Hey all you blue check markers…. pic.twitter.com/6Ho5UHvkjw — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 15, 2020

People switching from their verified account to their off-brand alt account so they can tweet pic.twitter.com/9QafB6Qt66 — Katie Maraghy (@KatieMaraghy) July 16, 2020

Blue checks should be banned from tweeting more often pic.twitter.com/64LQxvbQ3Q — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 15, 2020

Anyone else notice without the blue check marks there are a lot fewer spicy takes in the timeline? — Nick Palmisciano (@Ranger_Up) July 15, 2020

Twitter to the Blue Checks pic.twitter.com/bHCJjg2zfB — Tyler Fagan (@tylerafagan) July 15, 2020

When they came for the blue checks I said nothing because I wasn't verified — Louis Kersten (@louisvk) July 15, 2020

Blue check marks matter — Samuel Christian (@fr1skyd1ngo) July 15, 2020

All the bluechecks crying about being silenced Why don't you just go start your own twitter? The anguish and fear you have felt for an hour is how it feels to be a conservative every single day! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 15, 2020

we just need to keep the blue check marks comfortable until a decision can be made — eKohnomics (@77cyko) July 15, 2020

bluecheck marks watching twitter pic.twitter.com/uxsrMLeJoz — clay robinson (@claynrobinson) July 15, 2020

Now that the blue checks are gone we can make this a great forum for dialogue and discourse! — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) July 15, 2020

OMG, is @robreiner going to be ok? Can someone check on him? — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) July 15, 2020

To all the bluechecks watching in silent horror as we take back what is ours: You should move to a small town, somewhere the rule of law still exists. You will not survive here. You are not a wolf, and this is a land of wolves now — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 15, 2020

blue checks? Where we're going, we don't need blue checks. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 15, 2020

Every day twitter should randomly lock all of the blue checks for an indefinite period of time. And then, one day, just never flip the switch back on. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 15, 2020

If you're the praying kind, pray for the blue check lockout to last as long as possible. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) July 15, 2020

Twitter defunded the blue checks. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) July 15, 2020

THIS IS GOD'S WILL FOR YEARS THE BLUECHECKS HAVE JAILED AND OPPRESSED MY PEOPLE TODAY THEY LEARN HOW IT FEELS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 15, 2020

The unverifieds have now taken over @Twitter. Get wrecked blue checkmarks. pic.twitter.com/FAN5Qf4Bvs — Joey Vazquez (@JV3MRC) July 15, 2020

And suddenly a new era of journalism arose, one free of the tyranny of blue-checked left-wing idiots Truth took hold and the nation returned to its best founding ideals HAHAHAHAHAHAHA who am I kidding, Twitter is Twitter — Will Chambespierre (@willchamberlain) July 15, 2020

GREATEST TWITTER DAY EVER ALL BLUE CHECKS SILENCED — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) July 15, 2020

The blue checkmarks are silenced. And for but a moment, there was peace and quiet on Earth. #twitterhacked — Zach Montanaro (@ZachMontanaro) July 15, 2020

It appears that all blue check accounts are locked during this hack. Finally, those of us who have been oppressed for so long can rise up and reclaim this site. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) July 15, 2020

Locking down all blue check accounts until they can figure out how to stop this hack is just perfectly on brand for 2020. — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) July 15, 2020

Would appear anyone with a blue check cannot tweet right now. Wow. I'm sorry, I don't mean to laugh but holy crap, what a hack. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 15, 2020

THE BLUE-CHECKED ARISTOCRACY HAS BEEN DETHRONED VIVA LA REVOLUCION — Will Chambespierre (@willchamberlain) July 15, 2020

We’ll still dig up some hot takes for y’all, but this peace and quiet is kind of nice.