The reason President Trump is a white supremacist today is because of a “revealing” answer he gave to CBS News’ Catherine Herridge during an interview. When asked why blacks are still being killed by the police in the United States, Trump noted that whites, too, are killed by police; in fact, more white people are killed by police each year. Trump called it a “terrible” question.

Why is “more” in quotation marks?

Exactly. That’s why it was a bad question.

But she didn’t, which is disappointing.

True.

How odd for Maggie Haberman to put “more” in quotation marks and leave it at that.

