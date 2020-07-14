The reason President Trump is a white supremacist today is because of a “revealing” answer he gave to CBS News’ Catherine Herridge during an interview. When asked why blacks are still being killed by the police in the United States, Trump noted that whites, too, are killed by police; in fact, more white people are killed by police each year. Trump called it a “terrible” question.

In interview with @realDonaldTrump, @CBS_Herridge asked the president why he thinks African Americans are still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country. His answer is revealing. See more on @cbseveningnews and @cbsthismorning. pic.twitter.com/6VQFpqB8AT — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) July 14, 2020

The president asserts that “more” White people are killed by police than Black people https://t.co/m27Bc6Oda6 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 14, 2020

Why is “more” in quotation marks?

Show me the lie — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) July 14, 2020

This is why people don’t trust you. Even when Trump says something that is categorically true, you imply that it isn’t. — Ashley (@simplerusername) July 14, 2020

You are normally quick to fact check him. So why the ambiguity here? Is he right or wrong? — a newsman (@a_newsman) July 14, 2020

He's telling the truth. — TW Beckett – A Father's Journey (@TW_Beckett) July 14, 2020

I mean I don't know why you put quotes around more when it's true. If you want to argue a higher proportion of Black people get killed, fine. But he's not wrong

¯_(ツ)_/¯ — 🇺🇸 Bob Marley 🇩🇴 (@flashmongol21) July 14, 2020

Fact check: absolutely 100% true. It’s in the damn statistics, look it up. If you want to make an argument about proportionality that is a different case to make and counter arguments could also be raised, but a fact is a fact, like it or not. — Aaron Lorenzo (@AaronLorenzo82) July 14, 2020

And that is actually true. — Tank Girl (@helpingthos) July 14, 2020

Accurate statement. Even @washingtonpost got that correct. — Boomer Rube NH Mark (@PPotanas) July 14, 2020

The article confirms that he is literally correct. Make the point that black people are disproportionately killed by police. That's fair and correct. Make the valid criticism, not the invalid one. — BH (@Benignuman) July 14, 2020

Exactly. That’s why it was a bad question.

But this is absolutely true, it isn't an assertion, it's just a fact. Interesting paper from 2016 showing no racial disparity in officer-involved shootings, but significant disparity in less-lethal force usage.https://t.co/XVG0iFNneP — Ross Allen (@rossallen3) July 14, 2020

Fact check: true. — Jorge Fallas (@jfallas) July 14, 2020

That is an indisputable fact. What is the story here supposed to be? He did not say “per capita”. — Helot (@Helot_) July 14, 2020

I'm confused, what's the problem? That's factually accurate. This is the number of people shot to death by police by race 2017-2020. https://t.co/LvMJ6qdIsO pic.twitter.com/YKCucSjli2 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 14, 2020

She meant to say it’s disproportionate and it is. I’ll probably get cancelled for saying this, but we should be concerned that that many people of any race are shot and killed by police in a given year. Those numbers are very troubling. — The Legally Brunette (@saralhernandez_) July 14, 2020

But she didn’t, which is disappointing.

.@CBSNews asks a bad question, gets scolded, tries to recover with a bad explanation to misinformed readers.https://t.co/YcIQLMgLns via @CBSPolitics — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) July 14, 2020

You need to look at per capita numbers, not absolute numbers. — tdMcMains (@tdMcMains) July 14, 2020

True.

Usually @CBS_Herridge is exquisite with her questioning. Did @CBSNews force her to ask this silly question? — The Individualist (@theindividuali7) July 14, 2020

Surprised she asked it that way. I adore Catherine but I’m glad he scolded set her straight. — 🇺🇸 Snitty Deplorable – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@polodojo) July 14, 2020

It's a badly worded question. What is the %? What were the circumstances ? Were they necessary ? Were they armed? — robert georgetti (@RobertGeorgetti) July 14, 2020

How odd for Maggie Haberman to put “more” in quotation marks and leave it at that.

