As Twitchy mentioned earlier, CNN’s Jim Acosta claimed that President Trump had “soiled” the Rose Garden during a press conference in which he went off on Joe Biden’s progressive policies. The Hatch Act even trended on Twitter as Democrats accused Trump of violating it by campaigning on the job. Acosta called it a bait-and-switch.

Now we’re hearing that the Biden campaign wants Trump to reimburse taxpayers for his campaign-style speech.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said Trump’s speech Tuesday sounded more like a politician who sees “his re-election slipping away” than that of a president. She added he seemed frustrated he can’t host large, boisterous rallies because of his “botched response” to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The American taxpayer should be reimbursed for the abuse of funds this spectacle represented,” Bedingfield wrote in a statement.

We’d be perfectly fine with Trump cutting a check to the U.S. Treasury in exchange for press conferences like Tuesday’s, but we’re not sure how much he’s supposed to pay.

Hahaha!! Can I get a refund for the 8 years of my life you and Obama wasted? — RH_Patriot 💥🇺🇸 (@patriotpride8) July 15, 2020

Waiting for my Solyndra refund check. — Jimmy Doyle (@JimmyDo53415760) July 15, 2020

LOL! I demand Biden reimburse tax payers for 47 years of enabling and promoting China. — Never Be on Bended Knee (@bvtucci) July 15, 2020

Can we get a reimbursement for the ‘94 crime bill first? — Pistol Pat (SUPER BOWL CHAMPS) (@LockOnYoBlock) July 15, 2020

Maybe pay back those pallets of cash. — Veegersbeeper (@Veegerbeeper) July 15, 2020

Wait a second, which of these two men hasn't taken a dime in salary from the taxpayer? — Karen Cuban (@realfredgarvin) July 15, 2020

Nah, he gives his paycheck to charity. — Puppy Love (@PuppyLo13622926) July 15, 2020

Suck an egg, Joe. — Cry, Onions (@cryonions) July 15, 2020

@JoeBiden now do taxpayers money and abortion. — MEMO A. (@MemoAbboud) July 15, 2020

Will he reimburse us for his use of WH to spy on Trump? — Joe Smith (@marinoHOF) July 15, 2020

There's no way Joe Biden came up with that on his own… — Willie King (@WillieKing70) July 15, 2020

Sure, once Hunter donates his salary from Ukraine and the money he got from China — J.W. (@JaquelineWats11) July 15, 2020

#WheresHunter and all that money from China and Ukraine? — 🇺🇲 Mona Belle 🇺🇲 (@Mona_Belle1) July 15, 2020

Hunter needs to reimburse America for flights to China on Government owned aircraft !!@JoeBiden — Whiskey River. I SUPPORT TRUMP 2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺 (@LynnBro30174399) July 15, 2020

We don’t know why Acosta was moaning; CNN cut away from the presser anyway:

CNN cuts away from Trump's 'campaign-type' Rose Garden speech. Wolf Blitzer: “He’s clearly deteriorating into a campaign-type speech going after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden” – https://t.co/cK8iCVIart — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 15, 2020

The 3 people who watch CNN won’t get to see it now. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 15, 2020

It was killing them seeing the winner of the next election. They couldn’t take it anymore. — Midwest Patriot (@MidwestPatriot8) July 15, 2020

The president took press questions at the end of his speech. How many questions did Joe Biden take at his last two "press events"….exactly 0 — Kev (@kevnicss) July 15, 2020

Maybe Wolf didn’t catch Biden’s speech a few hours earlier. He did the same to Trump…big time. And the dutiful media sat silent as he walked off the stage without taking questions. — Donna Sandler (@donnasandler) July 15, 2020

CNN's new excuse to not cover the President. They don't want their audience to know the truth. — Lola Lee (@LolaLee31099045) July 15, 2020

CNN is trying to shield Biden 😂😂😂 He’s in real trouble when he has to debate Trump — Lord of the Fleas (@tlschrades) July 15, 2020

@CNN how about you let Biden do his own campaigning without your help! — Jan (@jan_cam001) July 15, 2020

That would be something. It must be nice to be Joe Biden. All you need to do is sit quietly in your own home while handing 100 percent of the job of beating up your opponent to the mainstream media, who are happy to do it.

