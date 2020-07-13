The debate over coronavirus lockdowns is beginning to heat up again now that summer’s here and the back-to-school season is just around the corner. On hearing that President Trump wants the schools open in the fall, the always thoughtful conservative opinion writer Jennifer Rubin tweeted that “now he wants to kill your kids.”

There are a lot of bad ideas out there. Harvard has already said in-person classes are canceled for the 2020-2021 school year. Some have suggested staggered classroom time — sending a kid to school three days a week and doing online instruction for two days, a nightmare for working parents. Impeachment Task Force charter member Alyssa Milano has chimed in and she’s sick of all the pussyfooting: She wants a national shutdown ASAP, and if the government has to print money to make sure everyone has a universal basic income, then so be it.

Trending

No kidding. The UBI stops when … there’s a vaccine? Is that when?

If kids do go back to school, could we make it a point to teach them Economics 101?

Will her close friend Joe Biden appoint Milano to lead his coronavirus task force?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa Milanocoronavirusnational lockdownprint cashschoolsUBI