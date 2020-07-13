The debate over coronavirus lockdowns is beginning to heat up again now that summer’s here and the back-to-school season is just around the corner. On hearing that President Trump wants the schools open in the fall, the always thoughtful conservative opinion writer Jennifer Rubin tweeted that “now he wants to kill your kids.”

There are a lot of bad ideas out there. Harvard has already said in-person classes are canceled for the 2020-2021 school year. Some have suggested staggered classroom time — sending a kid to school three days a week and doing online instruction for two days, a nightmare for working parents. Impeachment Task Force charter member Alyssa Milano has chimed in and she’s sick of all the pussyfooting: She wants a national shutdown ASAP, and if the government has to print money to make sure everyone has a universal basic income, then so be it.

Print money! Why didn’t we think of that?! pic.twitter.com/rEUoDbEFMb — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 13, 2020

They have been. A lot. Question is, when does everyone catch on and start to figure out the consequences? — Sco Pi (@ScoPi_tweets) July 13, 2020

But why bother printing cash? With no one producing anything, you'd have nothing to buy. Literally, as dumb as a crayon. — Didnt Vote For Him. Come Up With A Better Insult (@PeterDeGiglio) July 13, 2020

I agree, doctors, nurses, EMS, fire and police should stay home with the supermarket employees, truckers….. — Just a guy (@sfmf1982) July 13, 2020

“Print cash “. YOU ARE SOME KIND OF SPECIAL 🙄 — Morgan🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@Yourturntogo) July 13, 2020

That’s it Alyssa, just print cash. You are a genius. — Dianne (@ccontede) July 13, 2020

This is a great idea. When I run out of money, I just photocopy an old paycheck and off I go. — Chad P. (@AttyGhost) July 13, 2020

Desperate times call for desperate measures: the government is left with no choice but to seize everyone’s Monopoly money. — 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗘 (@RepubRepartee) July 13, 2020

Armed soldiers outside every home arresting every granny! Seizure of all assets and forced domestic incarceration! I’m with you, Alyssa. — BSereneb (@BSereneb) July 13, 2020

You have a weird obsession with lockdowns. Are you in some sort of personal danger? — Beast System Revealed (@BeastRevealed) July 13, 2020

Great missy. I’m guessing while I continue to work from home Monday thru Friday 8-5 YOU are available to come and help keep my kiddos focused on this distance learning so that they don’t graduate HS with a 6th grade education? Let me know your office hours please! — C_Floss77 (@CFloss77) July 13, 2020

California already did shut down. In fact, all the states shut down. How long exactly do we have to stay this way? What if it’s years? — Emperor Palpatine (@bdenning79) July 13, 2020

Maybe ALL protests should be banned as well? — manna (@mannabeautyskin) July 13, 2020

How about, instead of printing money, y’all in Hollywood cover the bill for us to do this? I mean, I’m sure there is enough money there for it to work. — alCapp (@al5252) July 13, 2020

Easy for someone who doesn't have to worry about losing her business, place to live, or will to live, say. — Maui SpeaksⓂ️ (@Maui_Speaks) July 13, 2020

You are really stupid. I’m sorry. — hodlonaut 🌮⚡🔑 (@hodlonaut) July 13, 2020

Once you give ppl a UBI, it will be very difficult to stop it. — Jason Jordan 🐺 (@jasonjordan2814) July 13, 2020

No kidding. The UBI stops when … there’s a vaccine? Is that when?

So when we "print that cash" what do you think will happen to the economy? You think it can survive? Printing money worth nothing other than the paper it's printed on is not the solution. That's basic economics 101. Try reading a book about. You might actually learn something. — Brett T. Magnuson Mazzoni (@Brettmagnusmazz) July 13, 2020

So ignore the actual experts from the American Academy of Pediatrics who have studied the data from not only the US but from other countries who say children NEED to be in school? Also, if you "print money, it becomes valueless. For the love of Buddha read an economics book! — ⚔️Princess Cutabitch⚔️ 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👩‍🦽 (@SEBCTink) July 13, 2020

If kids do go back to school, could we make it a point to teach them Economics 101?

Truth: it is better for kids’ mental health to be in school. When they can play. And share. And interact. How’s that mental health when they’re wearing masks and keeping 6 feet away from each other, being taught by people in masks staying 6 feet away from them? Just sayin’… — Brewerdi (@brewerdi) July 13, 2020

Sage advice from world renowned economist Alyssa Milano — Dan Scot (@daniel_the_scot) July 13, 2020

Will her close friend Joe Biden appoint Milano to lead his coronavirus task force?

