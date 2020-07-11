Every once in awhile MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes comes up with a good take, but this is not one of them. He also doesn’t appear to know that this kind of over-the-top rhetoric from the Left is how we went from George W. Bush to Donald Trump.

Note: If you think Fox News has a political bias so you watch MSNBC for straight news, we don’t know how to help you.

“Just the facts.”

Actually, there was plenty of death, devastation, and national humiliation under the Obama administration (and plenty of humiliation under the Clinton administration), but the anchors at MSNBC were running cover at the time and asking Obama about his Spotify playlists.

Hey, they’re offering us the brave new vision of political firebrand Joe Biden.

