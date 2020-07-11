Every once in awhile MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes comes up with a good take, but this is not one of them. He also doesn’t appear to know that this kind of over-the-top rhetoric from the Left is how we went from George W. Bush to Donald Trump.

Note: If you think Fox News has a political bias so you watch MSNBC for straight news, we don’t know how to help you.

Liberals were right about George W Bush and they’re right about Donald Trump. The Republican Party is a political party incapable of governing the nation without ushering in death, devastation, and national humiliation. Just the facts. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 11, 2020

“Just the facts.”

Actually, there was plenty of death, devastation, and national humiliation under the Obama administration (and plenty of humiliation under the Clinton administration), but the anchors at MSNBC were running cover at the time and asking Obama about his Spotify playlists.

Confirmation bias, you have another Wikipedia entry candidate. — Brian Rose (@drbtrose) July 11, 2020

Chris Hayes everybody. https://t.co/BypYM0qS6T — Ulysses S. Grant Wears A Mask And Resists (@TheRealUSGrant) July 11, 2020

The arrogance of this statement and glee he takes in making it tells you everything you need to know about @chrislhayes https://t.co/kvjjZQUSKL — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) July 11, 2020

Tweets like this from Hayes below are exactly why I can't give a shit about stupid comments or tweets from Trump or Tucker. h/t @JordanLethal https://t.co/xKPF7wI6eR — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 11, 2020

Liberals are incapable of running their lives without government. You will bow to China. You will shake Putin's hand. You will be responsible for the next genocide because you will do nothing about it. — Bitter Grizzly (@Bitter_Grizzly) July 11, 2020

<citation needed> <citation needed> <citation needed> <citation needed> <citation needed> <citation nee…oh, fuck it. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 11, 2020

Have you been paying attention to how Democratic cities have been doing? — Thomas Didymus, Anti-Radical (@didymus77) July 11, 2020

Liberals have presented no clear or compelling alternative vision. Just the facts. — Disco Garfield (summer penis mode) (@_perkwunos) July 11, 2020

Hey, they’re offering us the brave new vision of political firebrand Joe Biden.

I don't know. Democrats have a pretty rough history with real death and destruction, starting with the trail of tears. They are they party of Jim Crow and lynchings. The party that started the Civil War. They Party that threw the Japanese Americans into internment camps. — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) July 11, 2020

Considering the many democratic mayors that are in charge of cities that have suffered from mass poverty, crime and inequality, this is quite the Manichean take. — Chloé S. Valdary 📚 (@cvaldary) July 11, 2020

This dude is high on his own supply. Death and devastation is the hallmark of leftist governed areas. Are these people really dumb enough to suggest that Trump is the reason there’s 100 shootings in 100% democrat run Chicago nearly every weekend? https://t.co/8NcOfyXMO2 — We’ve all lost our minds (@johnsmi00399300) July 11, 2020

Examples of death, devastation, and national humiliation:

📍Benghazi

📍ISIS graduating from JV to World Champion in terrorism

📍Genuflecting to Iranian mullahs, Putin giving U.S. the middle finger in Crimea, Assad crossing red lines All that happened before Trump and after Bush. — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) July 11, 2020

Obama bombed Libya into a slave state. Not embarrassing at all though, THANK GOD https://t.co/7b6dS27pTz — Winkle, so very tired (@WinkleAbides) July 11, 2020

Oh Chris — James Gendron (@GendronJames) July 11, 2020

Kind much there drama queen. — Dude man (@Dudeman_70) July 11, 2020

You seem like an independent journalist. — James Christoph (transitioning from fragility) (@JamesCh47990762) July 11, 2020

"Just the facts" 🤡🤡🤡 — Flurypd (@FluryPD) July 11, 2020

Facts are clearly something you are completely unfamiliar with. — Yep (@Yep01049985) July 11, 2020

Note: Liberals haven’t been right about anything for at least 40 years.

Ever since they became leftists. https://t.co/7WQJ1gunSc — Jasen Boyens (@BoyensJC) July 11, 2020

Well gee, maybe if y’all hadn’t called W Bush, McCain, & Romney all “Hitler” for years, we wouldn’t have ended up with Trump. I am truly amazed how y’all STILL cannot figure out how Trump won. Geezus. https://t.co/GZjSE1olPC — irene (@ielizabeth_) July 11, 2020

Hillary lost Gore lost Biden in the 'on deck circle' and unfortunately is a diminished man who is well on his way to losing as well (Yes, we know – cherish your polls, they've worked so well for you in the past) Keep running people that think we are fools Have a nice weekend — Donal from Donegal (@GolferOcd) July 11, 2020

