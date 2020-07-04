It’s Independence Day, we’re keeping an eye on Twitter, and even we can’t believe what we’re seeing. President Trump’s already broken so many people, and he broke them again Friday night with his dark, dystopian, jaw-dropping, divisive cultural bonfire of a speech. And as we’re learning along with you, what seems to have triggered journalists the most is when Trump singled out the extremists in the social justice movement and their goal of destroying America as we know it. Either they don’t see it or just pretend that there isn’t an extreme element that has hijacked good-faith protests in the name of George Floyd.

Bloomberg Opinion took a different tack than most and rather than focusing on Trump’s speech, it instead took a good look at the Declaration of Independence and aside from a few sentences found it “kinda whiny.”

Um, duh. We were sort of demanding to speak to the manager of Great Britain.

“Albeit one not quite in tune with the new nation given the cruelty-tiered classes.”

Trending

Why do they do this every Fourth of July? Francis Wilkinson writes:

Whether protesting police brutality and centuries of racial injustice, or whining and venting via Twitter from the Oval Office, contemporary Americans have nothing on the seething colonists. They raged against a foe who “plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.” The Declaration rails against mercenaries dispatched by the king “to compleat the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages.”

We have to confess that we left out a few tweets from Bloomberg Opinion’s thread; of course, it took a detour through Black Lives Matter.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterBloomberg OpinionDeclaration of IndependencegrievancesIndependence Daykinda whiny