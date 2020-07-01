We know that the title of “media’s hall monitor” belongs to CNN’s Brian Stelter, but honorable mention on Wednesday goes to Politico’s Jake Sherman, who’s apparently had it with members of Congress not wearing masks and he’s not going to take it anymore. No, he’s going to keep a list of lawmakers who are walking around the Capitol without masks and then just tweet it, we guess.

There are still a few members of Congress walking around the Capitol without masks on. I’m standing outside the House floor. The building is filled w hundreds of people who are trying to do their job and not get sick. I’m gonna keep a list of people not following this guidance — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 1, 2020

Mike Johnson and Clay Higgins of Louisiana both walked onto the floor without masks. Trey Hollingsworth of Indiana took one when he got to the floor. Ted Yoho of Florida. Michael Guest of Mississippi. Tim burchett of Tennessee. Ralph Norman of South Carolina — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 1, 2020

Not Clay Higgins!

Keep going, this is fascinating. Do they make the list if they pull down their mask to speak into the same microphone everyone else has been using? Because they really don’t have to — the rest of America has been talking through those things perfectly fine.

Is there a manager you’d like to speak to? — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) July 1, 2020

Thanks so much Mrs. Kravitz! — Charles Jenkins (@cajenkins8) July 1, 2020

pic.twitter.com/LkkrjViHii — Marie Arf – China lies, don't trust their numbers (@schwingcat) July 1, 2020

Lol! Good grief. You sound like a 3rd grade hall monitor. — Jenny (@BlessedTNGal) July 1, 2020

You were that hall monitor right Jake? — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) July 1, 2020

You were that kid — Kip Herriage (@KHerriage) July 1, 2020

Such a compliant little snitch! 😂😂 — Diana Orrock (@DianaOrrock) July 1, 2020

Halls of Congress monitor- I like it! — 2003HRCHLNMK (@Highchapparal1) July 1, 2020

Would you like to speak to the manager of the government. — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) July 1, 2020

Instead of filing a complaint I’d just like a refund please. — lastcoinstanding (@LastCoinStandng) July 1, 2020

I believe in using masks, and I still think you sound like Frank Burns from M*A*S*H. — Jack Brooks (@Rev_Jack_Brooks) July 1, 2020

Please turn in your man card Karen — Kelsey31 (@Kelsey3119) July 1, 2020

Maybe you could mention to those that are wearing them that its MOST IMPORTANT to actually wear the damn thing when they are talking. — Bill W (@btw910) July 1, 2020

How very Orwellian of you. — Brad (@Jedi4Liberty) July 1, 2020

I suggest you tattoo their arms as well after making said list. That way we can all identify them easier. — Christopher Ericson (@Thatgalaxie) July 1, 2020

I hope you take that list straight to the government authorities

You gotta do the Reich thing — libertarian THOT 🤯 (@LibertyLockPod) July 1, 2020

Narc — Art Vandelay (@aubphish) July 1, 2020

Mask police. Each person is responsible for themselves. Period. — Mike (@michaeljashmore) July 1, 2020

Live with it. — Jarl of Swot (@JarlOfSwot) July 1, 2020

Calm down cupcake. — Mark Newman (@marknewmandscpl) July 1, 2020

So brave…the hero we need this July 4th holiday. — Mark Pieschel (@markpiesch) July 1, 2020

“If 6’ distance prevents COVID, why masks? If masks prevent COVID, why 6’? If 6’ and masks prevent COVID, why close everything? Think about it. — Reedy Hopkins 🇺🇸 (@ReedyHopkins) July 1, 2020

We could just watch C-SPAN if we cared that much. As we said, they all pull ’em down all the time to talk, anyway.

Related: