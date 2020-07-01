We know that the title of “media’s hall monitor” belongs to CNN’s Brian Stelter, but honorable mention on Wednesday goes to Politico’s Jake Sherman, who’s apparently had it with members of Congress not wearing masks and he’s not going to take it anymore. No, he’s going to keep a list of lawmakers who are walking around the Capitol without masks and then just tweet it, we guess.

Not Clay Higgins!

Keep going, this is fascinating. Do they make the list if they pull down their mask to speak into the same microphone everyone else has been using? Because they really don’t have to — the rest of America has been talking through those things perfectly fine.

We could just watch C-SPAN if we cared that much. As we said, they all pull ’em down all the time to talk, anyway.

