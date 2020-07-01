We used to admire Prince Harry. The man was an Apache helicopter commander who did a tour of duty in Afghanistan. Ever since marrying Meghan Markle, though, Harry has decided to take a step back from all of that royalty jazz and take up philanthropy. His wife also reportedly talked him into making a video for the Diana Award in which he apologizes for his generation not making the world what it ought to be, and that’s free of institutional racism.
We’re guessing Her Majesty cut off the royal funds or something so Harry had to shoot this hostage video on a flip-phone.
Prince Harry calls out 'institutional racism' pic.twitter.com/al5NWZ7RRT
— The Sun (@TheSun) July 1, 2020