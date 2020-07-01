We used to admire Prince Harry. The man was an Apache helicopter commander who did a tour of duty in Afghanistan. Ever since marrying Meghan Markle, though, Harry has decided to take a step back from all of that royalty jazz and take up philanthropy. His wife also reportedly talked him into making a video for the Diana Award in which he apologizes for his generation not making the world what it ought to be, and that’s free of institutional racism.

We’re guessing Her Majesty cut off the royal funds or something so Harry had to shoot this hostage video on a flip-phone.

We wonder if they talked to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about his multiple appearances in blackface while they were living in their palatial mansion in Canada.

What a wuss…🤣😂🤣👎 — Sheila4Truth🇺🇸❌🚨 (@sheila14all) July 1, 2020

I am so confused. We have a man who has butlers telling a load of people who've never owned any that his wife who is a multi-millionaire former A list celebrity who married into one of the UK's oldest institutions that we need to be more aware of systemic oppression. — Edward Stephens (@Ed_Stephens_1) July 1, 2020

Is this what he has sunk to? Sad, really! — michael gow tolson (@GowTolson) July 1, 2020

“My wife said” 😂😂 — Engelina (@engel4ina) July 1, 2020

His opening line "my wife says" sums him up really — Robert Docherty (@robdocs) July 1, 2020

Imagine starting an address to the public with.. 'My wife says' — Tim Sinclair (@TimSinclair19) July 1, 2020

Another hostage video? — Awakened Saxon #DefundtheBBC (@unboundheretic) July 1, 2020

Harry and Meghan have finally found a "trendy" cause, they can capitalize on. Sooo fake. They are unbelivable. pic.twitter.com/XSzv7oerTf pic.twitter.com/QLh9I2zIWU — MonaMM🌻 (@monamm2175) July 1, 2020

Seeing this I have been enlightened, I must now publicly address my unconscious bias and apologise. I never trusted gingers. I'm so very sorry. — Alistair (@A1istair) July 1, 2020

Okay, that's it. I'm now a republican. — GWYD (@GeeMan620) July 1, 2020

Thought he didn’t want anything to do with U.K. press any longer — Who Is It ?? (@Stu0099) July 1, 2020

Save your words and go back to your Mansion you seem to be squatting in! #HarryandMeghan — T (@iitony7) July 1, 2020

I really hope someone at Buckingham Palace reads the comments under this badly misjudged video, then removes the last of his titles and responsibilities. He’s embarassing. — Cambridge writer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ExileinEngland) July 1, 2020

Never known a guy go from being so popular and likeable and seemed very down to earth, to turn into such a self righteous knob… really sad in a way — Pmcfc (@Paulmcfclegend) July 1, 2020

Translation : The source of all privilege and inequality is CLASS, not race. But we would prefer you cattle not to discuss this. If you ever united against the privileged classes we'd be in big trouble. This is why we invented identity politics. Kindly keep on dividing yourselves — Willow Wise #KBF Privilege is a class issue (@WillowWyse) July 1, 2020

All my thoughts put into a coherent sentence. Thank you — kangayid (@RunByClowns) July 1, 2020

He looks like he’s being held hostage and loving it. — 🐸Max🇺🇸 (@MaxwellBates) July 1, 2020

Thank God he has left the UK! — Make China pay (@NDkBx97ZtTqmPfC) July 1, 2020

Now he is torturing the rest of the world. — Bea Jay (@BeaJay15) July 1, 2020

What has happened to you Harry? You were adored by a nation and you have turned your back on us all. Such a shame. — Skimking (@Skimking2) July 1, 2020

You used to be cool, she’s ruined you. — ItsJustMyOpinion (@JstOpinion) July 1, 2020

Remember when he used to be the fun one? — Chris Parker (@chrisparkerinc) July 1, 2020

I didn’t think it possible for Andrew to only get the runners up medal in the ‘least trusted royal’ competition. — JohnMQ (@johnmqq) July 1, 2020

He gets the irony in this right? His ancestors the crown are responsible for colonization and systemic racism world wide and he should sit down nobody wants to hear from entitled blood lines. — EenerNoName (@EenerNo) July 1, 2020

Well thank you for enlightening me to all the failings I have carried with me as baggage since the day of my birth. No not really, like so many my family were neither privileged, nor racist, unconsciously or otherwise. If there's something unconscious going on look at yourself — Alan Fraser (@CanonImages15) July 1, 2020

This video is a disaster for #Harry — Peter Charles (@omitbdf) July 1, 2020

Awful — christina taylor (@cbtaylor_7) July 1, 2020

Harry blink twice if you’re being held against your will. — {{{Andy}}} (@Tyr533) July 1, 2020

Disgraceful behaviour. Just who does he think he is preaching at us from his mansion in Los Angeles — Deborah (@jfdta) July 1, 2020

This is so sad. He is finished. He had one job….. — Mark Stuart (@mark_stuart10) July 1, 2020

That Hewitt boy is getting dumber by the day. — Miranda Blair (@Miranda05260842) July 1, 2020

What a total let down he is. — Jacqui k. (@trixiebell55) July 1, 2020

Harry – please please read the room. — Lindsay Raison (@boltongoody) July 1, 2020

Got to laugh when one of the 1% tries to guilt people. #Institutionalelitism — oslo (@oslo_sean) July 1, 2020

Dude IS the institution lol — we've come a long way since dinosaurs (@wcalwsd) July 1, 2020

Oh, well thanks Castle Boy. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) July 1, 2020

Beige wall for a beige future — Peter (@SwindonPete81) July 1, 2020

He’ll get down on his knee next and humble himself. This man has lost the plot — bridgelady 🐫🐬🕷☀️ (@bridgelady_90) July 1, 2020

Unconscious bias; you can tell he married an American! — Tracey Franklin (@rampton_tracey) July 1, 2020

It’s rubbed off, apparently.

What a disappointment. — tedhow (@1anglosaxon) July 1, 2020

