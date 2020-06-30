It’s scary, but just for a moment, try to get into the mind of Paul Krugman. You see a story about a COVID-19 surge hitting older Floridians, and this is where your mind goes. Not only does your mind go there, but you type it out and hit “Send Tweet.”

seriously, can someone explain to me what the f–k is going on at the New York Times? pic.twitter.com/EagZQOT9vm — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 30, 2020

Krugman sounds almost giddy about it. Heck, he probably is.

No way is this real — Black Tradesman (@babraham1988) June 30, 2020

i assure you it is. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 30, 2020

I had to go check whether this was real. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 30, 2020

as it turns out, the guy who blamed sarah palin for the Tucson shooting, even while bodies were still bleeding out, is kind of a massive piece of shit. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 30, 2020

Is he cheering on the deaths of elderly Floridians? — Jessica Redding (@JessicadRedding) June 30, 2020

Yes. And just before they go on the ventilators, he’s smearing them as white supremacists for no apparent reason. — Add your name (@corrcomm) June 30, 2020

They're drunk on seeing white supremacy everywhere. — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) June 30, 2020

It’s pretty stunning. I’ve subscribed for 5 years and about to quit. The excellent in depth reporting is really negated after factoring in the sophomoric narrative-based world views — adcrs (@UCCyeahuknowme) June 30, 2020

I've been reading the NYT for well over 50 years.

It's now wall to wall race bullshit.

The magazine section is like a 60's Black Panther newsheet.

Since their actual black readership is practically nil, I have no idea who the hell they are targeting with this crap. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) June 30, 2020

They no longer have to hide their true feelings, their inhumanity. — Hap (@HappyManor) June 30, 2020

The mask & gloves are off, so now we’re seeing how their real motives — Igor the Hunter of Beasts (@StoneAgeHunter) June 30, 2020

They just kicked someone out for allowing an opposing view to go to print. Nothing less than brain washing. — Life is Never Easy (JFK) (@NotRealLife1) June 30, 2020

They have been subverted and hijacked by trained marxists….this is 100% predictable. — GuanaBaCoa (@GuanaBaCoa1963) June 30, 2020

They all take the same dope 😂😂😭 — Brenda Richie Stanfill (@doveslanding3) June 30, 2020

I didn’t realize golf cart driving, white supremacists were such an epidemic. I, for one, will be more vigilant from now on. — jsmith (@raydixo01237289) June 30, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂 It’s intersectional lefty mad libs at this point — Johannes de Silentio (@LucksGeoff) June 30, 2020

Trump has broken them. — Samantha 🐈 🇺🇸 (@samoore1925) June 30, 2020

Yes. Their masks have dropped and stayed down. This is not new, it's simply more blatant and unabashed. — John Stossel's Mustache (@StosselMustache) June 30, 2020

Curious that there is no need to disguise their damaged souls any longer…just keep letting the hate out. — Janelle (@tidynomo2) June 30, 2020

Looks like they decided wearing a mask was uncomfortable and useless too. — helper_bill (@helper_bill) June 30, 2020

Same as always, hatred and unfounded smugness. — Kung-Flu Fighter (@TakeHowWithYou) June 30, 2020

Tell me he deleted this. The fact that Krugman wasn't canceled for this tells you all you need to know about the NYT. — (((Book))) (@Book_56) June 30, 2020

The left can't seem to decide if WWII vets are Antifa or White Supremacists — Matthew R. Gaglio (@MatthewRGaglio) June 30, 2020

I’m not about to subject myself to perusing his feed, but I’d be willing to bet he was one of the sanctimonious jackwagons lecturing us back in March & April that anyone that ventured out of their basements was going to be responsible for killing these ::checks notes:: racists? — David Wadd (@DavidW2554) June 30, 2020

So is Krugman glad that covid is going to kill elderly people in Florida because he thinks they are white supremacists??? If so, that's insane. — Jeff Mays (@JMays56) June 30, 2020

My God, what has Trump done to these people? — Heisenberg (@heisenb36299155) June 30, 2020

Krugman won his Nobel prize in economics because of his rants against George Bush. Europeans love that crap. He has always been a useless piece of shit. And he is getting more unhinged as he gets older. — Atomic Mullah (@Atomic_Mullah) June 30, 2020

Going full commie. — Jack Jones (@abeligbod) June 30, 2020

Related: