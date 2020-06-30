There’s really not much to say to preface this video except to say there’s a strong language warning, but you have to hear it so you can appreciate the threats coming out of what appears to be a ‘roided out (if he had muscles) white boy toward a man who was tearing down Black Lives Matter signs posted on a fence across from his house. Backward-cap dude-bro, though, declares that it’s his block and he’d better never see the man again or he’d snatch him out of his whip, yo.

Resident Who's Sick Of Hundreds Of BLM Signs Across The Street From House Rips Them Down, Gets Assaulted😬 pic.twitter.com/w06RMUxOsL — Ray Garcia 🇺🇸 (@RayGarciahawaii) June 30, 2020

2020 is amazing.

Apparently this went down in Visalia, Calif., and the fence was surrounding school property. KFSN reports:

Visalia resident Robert Ginsberg recorded a video on Sunday night as a man tried to take down the signs as his family watched, and his efforts led to an argument with others defending the signs. “Basically, he’s teaching his kids his intolerance and I just don’t understand how, you know, if you disagree with a message, you know, this is the most peaceful way you can demonstrate,” says Ginsberg. Since May 25, high school students within the Visalia Unified School District have turned their anger into activism through handwritten signs covering a city block stretch of chain-link fence along the perimeter of the El Diamante High School. But increased tensions between the community and student demonstrations prompted the district to send a letter asking for the removal of all signs from the school’s fence by July 3, citing safety issues.

Gotta give the Big Guy props for his awesome restraint.

I'm sure there's more than enough evidence here on this video to convict this punk for assault, theft, & terroristic threatening. — Victoria Cooper🇺🇸💪 (@Victori52049631) June 30, 2020

I can't blieve that BIG man didn't wallop that foul-mouthed weasel! He laid hands on him several times, he had the right to defend himself! — Dnileriverafter (@Dnileriverafter) June 30, 2020

Idk if I'd have shown as much restraint as this dude. Would have had to put lil 'hawks fan to sleep for a sec #naptime — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) June 30, 2020

The irony in this…. — JenksGF (@GfJenks) June 30, 2020

I’m thinking the proper tool for removal of unwanted signage is a flamethrower. It’ll also help maintain proper social distancing. — Levi P (@LeviP34) June 30, 2020

I’m so sick of young white punks bullying people who disagree with them. They are like the child in the grocery basket screaming for candy at the checkout. They probably got the candy because they screamed so loud their parent gave in. Now their screaming has big consequences! — TRUMPLICAN!!!🇺🇸 (@HighRawMama) June 30, 2020

Now it's local governments and some businesses being the bad parents and giving into their tantrums. — AHeadOfMyself (@ftdatl) June 30, 2020

3 on 1 and the guy has his daughter with him. They only attack when they think they can win. The guy did the right thing with his little girl there. — It’s Sick Out There And Getting Sicker (@817Luke) June 30, 2020

I'd say that the boy got lucky. — Billy Delaney (@Billy_Delaney) June 30, 2020

Someone is off their meds ~~ — !Angelaannestyle (@MIGirl19) June 30, 2020

Weakest tackle I've ever seen — Pull That Shit Up Jamie (@YaboiEZ) June 30, 2020

Now that’s white privilege. — Yawgmothx on Parler (@Yawgmothx) June 30, 2020

Look at who the aggressor is — Jeffrey D. Atkinson (@jeffrey_atkins1) June 30, 2020

Showed great restraint for his kids in the car. Amazing the punk guarding the fence claiming it's his neighborhood and he will bash his face in. Reality was he knew he had him outnumbered. That dude would have whipped his ass 1 on 1. — Footy Fun (@itsadoodleparty) June 30, 2020

can someone explain this to me pic.twitter.com/RlXTnkBsvl — bonk (@xd0lphin) June 30, 2020

No.

That's a horrible fight stance he had. Left a lot of openings. Dude has a lot of restraint to put up with that. I don't know if I could. — Richard Embree (@RichardEmbree) June 30, 2020

I can’t say what I want to say, because I would probably go to hell, but I will say this, watching that Caucasian wipe out at the beginning of the video was absolute divine justice, and I truly wish the man taking down the signs had flattened him into the concrete forever. — 🕊️👑 DeplorableCatArtist ⭐️⭐️⭐️ on Parler (@anitaDlivaditis) June 30, 2020

That loud mouth kid thinks he is pretty tough when he has his buddies as back up. However I don't think he would be acting so tough if he was just one on one with the guy ripping down those signs. I have a good guess things would be different. — Curtis Bjur (@BjurCurtis) June 30, 2020

God how I despise guys like that. — David 🕊 (@JustFollowingP3) June 30, 2020

They take their arts and crafts seriously — Q-tip (@Hm102769) June 30, 2020

And he said “this is my block bro” 😂😂 — Upton 🇺🇸 (@byrnesmom) June 30, 2020

Forgot to bring his sidearm…2nd Amendment 24-7-365 — Jeff Hail (@jeffhail) June 30, 2020

More from KFSN about the school’s response to taking down the signs:

The district sees the removal as an opportunity. “…an opportunity to create spaces for our students to make their voices heard and do it in such a way that is not causing a disruption or conflict in our community,” says Visalia Unified School District administrator Brandon Gridiron.

Gridiron sounds like a moron.

