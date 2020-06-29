It’s funny when you think about it — the impeachment of President Trump was just another entry into the news cycle. It’s like how the daily reporting about the COVID-19 pandemic vanished after the death of George Floyd and the reinvigoration of the Black Lives Matter movement.

If impeachment really was meant to harm President Trump, it didn’t do a very good job. He was acquitted by the Senate, and now he’s the scapegoat for the spread of the coronavirus instead, and that’s doing more damage in the polls.

Disgraced former representative Katie Hill thought she’d give us another opportunity to use the words “disgraced” and “former” by popping up to remind us that President Trump was impeached just six months ago.

Remember how Trump was impeached 6 months ago? — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) June 29, 2020

And it was a complete waste of time and accomplished nothing? 😚🍷 https://t.co/k04hLMUMPm — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 29, 2020

Remember when you were kicked out of Congress six months ago? https://t.co/Qk8aIecbWN — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 29, 2020

Can you remind us why you didn't get to vote on that? https://t.co/PcLDuo3QJ5 — Young Conservatives of Texas (@yct) June 29, 2020

Remember how he was acquitted? https://t.co/cyvqgIMFUS — Angry Ostrich (@AngryBeaky) June 30, 2020

You should tell that to your congressman! https://t.co/7OAcS5uObl — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) June 30, 2020

Remember how we flipped back your seat — Jed Hogan (@jed_hogan6) June 29, 2020

No, but I do remember the photos of you with your girlfriend + smoking a bong. https://t.co/ZJFWLWNoHr — Bespoke Kimberly (@BespokeKimberly) June 30, 2020

Remember when you were committing ethics violations by having affairs with your staffers? — Jason (@EmperorJayLay7) June 29, 2020

No, what was he impeached for again? — Muh Anonymosources (@Eskimoist) June 30, 2020

Yeah, what ever happened about that? 😐 — KM 🌈🥰🌊#resist💜#SKOL (@kristidizzygirl) June 29, 2020

Wait? That actually happened? — Michael Bornnard (@MTBornnard) June 29, 2020

Yeah. Y’all failed at that too. — Queen V (@TMIWITW) June 30, 2020

Remember when you thought you were relevant? — Sandy Koch 🇺🇸✌️🇺🇸 (@sandylkoch) June 30, 2020

Remember how you molested a chair? https://t.co/33hkxSGs4E — Qriist (@Scrounged9) June 30, 2020

And yet, who's still in office and who's not? — J. T. Martin (@New_Stripe) June 30, 2020

He’s still your president.

