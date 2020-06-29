It’s funny when you think about it — the impeachment of President Trump was just another entry into the news cycle. It’s like how the daily reporting about the COVID-19 pandemic vanished after the death of George Floyd and the reinvigoration of the Black Lives Matter movement.

If impeachment really was meant to harm President Trump, it didn’t do a very good job. He was acquitted by the Senate, and now he’s the scapegoat for the spread of the coronavirus instead, and that’s doing more damage in the polls.

Disgraced former representative Katie Hill thought she’d give us another opportunity to use the words “disgraced” and “former” by popping up to remind us that President Trump was impeached just six months ago.

He’s still your president.

