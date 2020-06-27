Who knew? When people were literally rioting the day after the election results came in in 2016 and political pundits were on cable news tearing up, we’d have thought MSNBC’s Chris Hayes would have called for President Trump to resign at least once already, either over colluding with Russia or his quid pro quo deal with Ukraine’s president or threatening North Korea with fire and fury or any random tweet that caused liberals to clutch their pearls. We’ve literally lost track of how many times Rep. Al Green has introduced articles of impeachment.

But it appears Hayes has been a steady rudder throughout the Trump presidency. He didn’t have any special shows where he threatened to blow the lid off Trump’s tax returns like colleague Rachel Maddow, and we haven’t seen him have a self-righteous meltdown like CNN’s Don Lemon.

But if CNN’s Brian Stelter is to be believed, and we can’t be sure because we know he watches only Fox News, this is the first time Hayes has called for Trump to step down.

… @chrislhayes: “he is not going to get good at this. he is not going to change. he has failed, definitively. and it is an urgent matter of public health, of public safety at this moment, for the president, donald trump, to resign.”#inners pic.twitter.com/Hu6MHnAZvs — fake nick ramsey @ 🏡 (@nick_ramsey) June 27, 2020

“Virus continues to rage amid Trump failure” … and now an interview with the Luv Guv, Andrew Cuomo! Ladies, he’s single!

This is the first time @chrislhayes has explicitly called for Trump to resign https://t.co/gEmIOurVft — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 27, 2020

Why, did Trump steal his bike? — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) June 27, 2020

I’ve never seen him that enraged — Dawn Evans (@Aurorameansdawn) June 27, 2020

Chris Hayes, enraged … now we’re sorry we missed it. Just check out that screen capture.

I am really happy for you Brian — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 27, 2020

Oh you've got him now, Tater! — Tested Negative for Coronavirus 2x J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) June 27, 2020

Seriously? Are you sure? — D. Moore – CHOP Minister of Lupin Redistribution (@Crapplefratz) June 27, 2020

If Chris Hayes calls for Trump to resign while Tucker Carlson’s on over at Fox News, does Hayes make a sound?

😂😂😂😂 clowns, the both of you — KarlaThere Were NO Russians (@KLomiglio) June 27, 2020

It's shocking, really. He was always such a big fan before. — The deadly river Neva (@pipandbaby) June 27, 2020

Lol. — Vito Consiglieri (@ConsiglieriVito) June 27, 2020

This is a game changer pic.twitter.com/d3438Jbt2J — Philly Talk (@PhillyTalk) June 27, 2020

Oh the walls are closing in now! — John Carr (@UtleyYATM) June 27, 2020

Oh, noes. This is yuge. — charity (@charitabee) June 27, 2020

I suppose it’s curtains for Trump now. When you’ve lost Hayes… — Skip (@OpsAdvisorDOL) June 27, 2020

Shook tater. Shook. — Prison Mitch (@MitchMidnight) June 27, 2020

This is the first time I have explicitly called for @chrislhayes to resign — shrimpshackshooter (@shrimpshacksho2) June 27, 2020

Profiles in courage. So bold. So brave. Reminds me of that historic day when Maddow said it was finally time to impeach George W. Bush. — The O Line (@facetwitch) June 27, 2020

Yeah, this will certainly force @realdonaldtrump to quit. — craasch (@craasch) June 27, 2020

But he did call for Biden to resign so Sanders could get the nomination much earlier. — Kevin Mulhall (@KevinMulhall) June 27, 2020

This is it. Trump's finished. — John Ruggio (@JohnRuggio) June 27, 2020

Whoa. Trump is finished. No way he survives this. HA.. — Joe Exotic Biden (@RealBuckshank) June 27, 2020

Got ‘em! — Dave (@dmf883) June 27, 2020

Somebody tell Chris we have elections for this. — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) June 27, 2020

We’re sure Trump will take it into consideration now that Hayes has come out and said it on MSNBC.

