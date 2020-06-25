As Twitchy reported Wednesday, a three-judge appeals panel granted Michael Flynn’s motion to force Judge Emmet Sullivan to drop the case. The 2-1 ruling was written by Judge Neomi Rao, but Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who apparently looked up from Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook long enough to catch the news, decided that Rao now deserves her title to be in quotation marks.

‘Judge’ Rao delivers the coverup she was put on the court for. https://t.co/XOy9yhLuuI — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 24, 2020

Here’s a righteous thread from Comfortably Smug:

So clown ass two faced senator Sheldon Whitehouse decided to go after Judge Rao when a federal appeals court ruled yesterday to end the Flynn witch hunt, he's obsessed with her https://t.co/ensz2OyDRV — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2020

The amount of times he's tweeted about her is nuts, calling her darling and saying she is corrupthttps://t.co/019BVPi1TT — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2020

What if I told you that ACTUALLY, Sheldon is corrupt? And The minions have found the receipts — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2020

You can't start the story on Sheldon Whitehouse being corrupt without mentioning @JackMcCJr You see Jack McConnell (no relation to Mitch) is the centerpiece of Sheldon's corruption And Jack is dumb enough to be on twitter He's gonna learn today — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2020

You see Sheldon Whitehouse is accusing Rao of being a corrupt judge so he can cover up the cash and carry corruption he and @JackMcCjr have perfected Who is @JackMcCJr ? Why he's a major donor to the Democratic Party, and to Sheldon Whitehouse in particular! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2020

Jack has donated over half a mil to politicians, more than any other judge nominated by Presidents Barack Obama or Donald Trump About $190,000 went to members of Congress. At least $200,000 more went directly to the Democratic Party and its state affiliates — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2020

@JackMcCJr's wife, whose occupation is “homemaker” on FEC records, has given more than $250,000 to Democrats, more than $28,000 to Obama’s first presidential campaign and $4,200 to Whitehouse Jack himself gave Whitehouse over $10,000 Then Sheldon had Obama nominate Jack — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2020

So now that Jack bought himself a judgeship that Sheldon Whitehouse sold to him, what did he have to do for Sheldon? Help rig judge nominations to try and stop conservatives from being judges — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2020

A new draft rule from the committee on conduct for the U.S. Judicial Conference, which @JackMcCJr is on, claims being a member of the Federalist Society violates the Code of Conduct (over 200 judges have already opposed this but Sheldon needs Jack to keep going) — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2020

It doesn't get more obvious than seeing how many times Sheldon Whitehouse goes after the federalist society that he's PROJECTING He's covering up his own big money scheme to get judges to do his bidding by accusing other people of it NOT ANYMORE YOU CROOK pic.twitter.com/NC6eT7xHcx — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2020

Whitehouse makes up stories about other judges being political hack tools of big money donors when he got his big money donor political hack buddy a judgeship!@JackMcCJr is the DEFINITION of a political hack One Sheldon Whitehouse has been running this scam with for DECADES pic.twitter.com/zJGGP7Ery9 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2020

So you have @JackMcCJr who was: – Treasurer of the Rhode Island Dem State Committee for 14 years – Member of the national finance committee for Hillary Clinton’s senatorial campaign – Director of the Rhode Island branch of Planned Parenthood – Donated to Obama and Sheldon — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2020

Recommended by Whitehouse for Obama to nominate for a judgeship And now @JackMcCJr is a judge He bought his way in Now he has to do Sheldon's bidding and stop conservatives from ever being judges again That's all for today — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2020

