The New York Post is reporting Wednesday on a newly published study that says cities where there were Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd have shown no surge in coronavirus cases.

BLM protests have not led to a spike in coronavirus cases: study https://t.co/ShjJTwEz32 pic.twitter.com/7dr7PXUk72 — New York Post (@nypost) June 24, 2020

Plus, a lot of people didn’t attend the protests in their cities and opted to stay home, so keep that in mind. Jackie Salo reports:

The new research, which was published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, found no evidence that coronavirus cases jumped in 315 cities in the weeks following the first protests. Researchers determined that protests may have been offset by an increase in social distancing among those who decided not to march. Using cellphone data, the study determined that more people opted to stay home “perhaps due to fear of violence from police clashes or general unrest.”

So the huge surge in cases we’re hearing about in the news today was all caused by Memorial Day activities?

Lol — EM10 (@LT56TheOne) June 24, 2020

But going to work and the beach have. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Frangee🇺🇸 (@Frangee_11) June 24, 2020

Because the virus knows not to infect BLM protestors. — Ken🖖 (@eastriverrunner) June 24, 2020

It’s a miracle. — Twitz McGee (@tweetzmc_gee) June 24, 2020

The miracle virus. — Tommyw (@tomw3809) June 24, 2020

Once again… the first partisan virus in the history of the world — Korova Milk Bar (@Lapo13) June 24, 2020

That’s true when none are being tested! No tests = No results — WhoAxtYou? (@HeAxtMe) June 24, 2020

When Tracers purposely dont ask if you attended a protest, hard to track infection at said protest — Ekim Draw (@EkimDraw415) June 24, 2020

Can't connect it to BLM if the tracers aren't allowed to ask pic.twitter.com/aieCuw25l9 — Katja (@Gee_kmm) June 24, 2020

When cities like NYC aren’t having their covid testers ask if people were out protesting, your data isn’t very reliable. — Tino (@tkendro23) June 24, 2020

Can't say it's because everyone wore masks. pic.twitter.com/5KmPeGTn7O — Destiany (@Destiany) June 24, 2020

Great so we can get back to normal. Open up and stop the BS. — V. DeMola (@vdemola) June 24, 2020

Then all mass gatherings outside are fine. — Vito Consiglieri (@ConsiglieriVito) June 24, 2020

And yet they just canceled the NYC Marathon slated for November…. — Doc Todd (@todd_doc) June 24, 2020

We can now open schools, businesses and hold rallies! — Rosiebee26🌺 (@RosieBee26) June 24, 2020

Good, so we don't need mail-in vote — Kitty (@KittyinSeattle) June 24, 2020

But it doesn't prove that covid-19 wasn't spread through the mass protests and riots without social distancing. They just looked at net effect. — Paul LoNigro (@pvlonigro) June 24, 2020

This is a fake conclusion. They combine the stats of those demonstrating with the general public who stay home and use masks. Also a percentage of demonstrators are not local and leave area. — former head counselor (@arnoldheller) June 24, 2020

How is this possible? It’s not. — SPR365 (@dirtycurt04) June 24, 2020

There is no way this study would have any other results.

~ Study — Eli (@mahootzki) June 24, 2020

So pandemic is over? — Josh🇺🇸 (@TReEvToSoAnSe) June 24, 2020

But a day after Trumps rally, cases spiked??? Weird how that happens. — McNulty (@Edwards79171041) June 24, 2020

The virus is woke! — Native🇺🇸 (@GueveraShitz) June 24, 2020

