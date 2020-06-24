First off, we don’t know how much of this to believe, especially since the plea for money to “get his story out there” comes up so quickly. But for now, we’ll assume he’s telling the truth; maybe this is the shooting the Seattle Police Department tweeted about — yes, another shooting during the summer of love in Seattle:

Detectives investigating Tuesday morning Capitol Hill shooting. https://t.co/Rqb9fpGWOi — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 23, 2020

There’s not too much to note except the irony of a black man being shot in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ, and wondering where the cops were when the barricades around Mayor Jenny Durkan’s “summer of love” are literally spray-painted with “No Cops,” the buildings are spray-painted with “Kill Pigs,” and you do your bartering at the “No-Cop Co-Op.”

Dude is blaming police 🧑🏾‍🦯 pic.twitter.com/zv2C2sVDOi — 𝔸𝕩𝕖𝕝𝕣𝕠𝕕 🛥🇺🇸 (@RealDealAxelrod) June 24, 2020

Pretty sure it’s paramedics who could’ve saved him. But end of the day, the crime scene wasn’t safe because they banned police. — Why Ban Flat Earth? (@whybanflatearth) June 24, 2020

If you go to his TikTok account he sure talked a big game on 05/31 🤷‍♀️ — This Land Is Our Land 🇺🇲 (@3percentgurl) June 24, 2020

Exactly — 𝔸𝕩𝕖𝕝𝕣𝕠𝕕 🛥🇺🇸 (@RealDealAxelrod) June 24, 2020

Should have asked Siri the definition of autonomous before he checked into CHAZ I guess. Or noted the “no police allowed” graffiti everywhere”. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — @steffyRulz2020 (@SteffyRulz2015) June 24, 2020

Translation: “Somebody open a GoFundMe for me.” — Andrew Trotter (@_A_Trotter) June 24, 2020

wait a minute so let me get this straight they wanted a police free zone but now they're mad that the police didn't come into the police free zone🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — 🔥§uccubu§🔥§ecret🔥 (@DevoseSecret) June 24, 2020

So he made the choice to go into Chaz got shot and still blames the police🤔

C’mon is this actual thinking? — LouJo25 (@LouJo25) June 24, 2020

Should have stayed in the US! — BestSmirkingVoter⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@deejjj234) June 24, 2020

These people don’t even know what they signed up for. — Greg (@jgregyork) June 24, 2020

I am so confused I thought they said no police zone — linda patriot 44090 (@L44090) June 24, 2020

If only the police had been at their precinct…hmmm — Rollergirl69 (@Rollergirltx) June 24, 2020

I thought Chaz had their own police force? — Samby (@TT10NDD) June 24, 2020

Wait. The cops did not shoot him. Someone else did. He was in CHAZ were they don't want cops and want to eliminate cops. Now this guy is mad that cops were not there to help him. What??? — Brandon Black (@Brandon67798072) June 24, 2020

Did he really get shot five times? Any evidence for that? — Brent (@alphaBrent) June 24, 2020

The Seattle Police Blotter says someone was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the calf, so who knows?

He needs to petition the CHAZ government for assistance — 🇺🇸 McLiberTea 🇺🇸 (@McLiberTea) June 24, 2020

He should sue the country of CHAZ for not providing adequate police protection.

I thought that was the point that it was suppose to be a Cop free zone. Why is he complaining that they left him to die? You can't have it both ways. — JR (@bellagirl1) June 24, 2020

That’s just it they want it both ways because they are “victims”. They don’t want police because they infringe on their lawless behavior however now they want to paint police as bad guys further because of their bad decision making but no responsibility for their actions. — Kenneth Lowe 🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸 (@Kenneth91792161) June 24, 2020

I hope he recovers, but if you are partying in an anonymous zone and don't allow police inside, can one really complain the Police didn't come inside? This is like locking the door on the Fire Dept and complaining they let my house burn down! — Marco Montana 🇺🇸 (@Marc_Montana) June 24, 2020

Defund the police 🤷🏽‍♂️ — September Rains ⚽️ (@SieteSeptimo) June 24, 2020

Call social services — Brad Calvert (@Brad305Calvert) June 24, 2020

He went out there as a grown man, I'm sorry, making a bad choice is totally on him. WTH, I need money? Seriously? — Cyber Punk 🇺🇸 (@deadpammy) June 24, 2020

No need to give his story more credit. — Vera Eyzendooren ❌ (@AlwaysRightUSA) June 24, 2020

Zero credit. — Margaret S 🌟🌟🌟 (@swstargal1) June 24, 2020

We’re taking this one with a grain of salt, but true or not, it’s an interesting look into the minds that support CHAZ.

