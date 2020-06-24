First off, we don’t know how much of this to believe, especially since the plea for money to “get his story out there” comes up so quickly. But for now, we’ll assume he’s telling the truth; maybe this is the shooting the Seattle Police Department tweeted about — yes, another shooting during the summer of love in Seattle:

There’s not too much to note except the irony of a black man being shot in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ, and wondering where the cops were when the barricades around Mayor Jenny Durkan’s “summer of love” are literally spray-painted with “No Cops,” the buildings are spray-painted with “Kill Pigs,” and you do your bartering at the “No-Cop Co-Op.”

Trending

The Seattle Police Blotter says someone was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the calf, so who knows?

He should sue the country of CHAZ for not providing adequate police protection.

We’re taking this one with a grain of salt, but true or not, it’s an interesting look into the minds that support CHAZ.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Capitol Hill Autonomous ZoneCHAZpoliceshootingTikTok