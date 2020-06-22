Drew Holden is back with another must-read thread. Much as Mitt Romney or any other Republican who isn’t or doesn’t support President Trump has suddenly become an ally to Democrats and other leftists, John Bolton is now the toast of the mainstream media for his new exposé of the Trump White House.

Holden went back, though, and checked what these same people had to say when Trump was considering Bolton to be his National Security Adviser. Just a year ago he was a “psychopathic liar” who led us into the disastrous Iraq War, and now every word of his book is gospel, apparently.

🧵THREAD TIME🧵 I’m deeply disinterested in hearing that John Bolton’s book is important from the same people who have called him a liar, a lunatic, and someone not to be trusted for years. Don’t remember? Well join me on a trip down memory lane because the internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/dVlEbc7Uyg — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

You may recall that “Bolton is evil” was a veritable war cry among the Dems when @realDonaldTrump appointed Bolton. Here’s @RepAdamSchiff, who appears to no longer be concerned with Bolton’s “conspiratorial thinking” now that it defends a Schiff-approved conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/8CE97ULTPS — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

It’s similarly curious that @SenBlumenthal is less concerned with Bolton’s conflicts of interest now. Would imagine a multimillion dollar book deal predicated on explosive claims could be an interest. pic.twitter.com/SSaczM93Rl — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

Blumenthal called him “temperamentally unfit” and called out his conflicts of interest.

And @timkaine no longer seems concerned about Bolton “distorting intelligence” to serve his own ends. Curious timing. pic.twitter.com/7Qpt6EOWBB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

Oh and Russian collusion! pic.twitter.com/p8Z4ADBsk9 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

Russia Russia Russia!

I find it interesting that someone who “does not have the faith and confidence of Congress” can also provide the “smoking gun” that you’re looking for, @SenatorMenendez pic.twitter.com/9TtgFj3Ne9 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

“I am also deeply concerned about the dangerous impact John Bolton will have on our national security” — but I can’t wait to read his tell-all book.

And this is the second round of the about face. During impeachment (remember that?) these same concerns came up. @SenMarkey no longer thinks that Bolton “misled Americans” – certainly at least not in his book. pic.twitter.com/luypbf6fsM — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

And ditto for @SenJackReed. Apparently Bolton’s “judgement” is no longer a concern. pic.twitter.com/TY2PPN2ddF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

Getting through all of the Democrats who thought Bolton was a terrible liar with terrible judgement who have dropped that consideration would take ages. pic.twitter.com/97ce1eL4Wj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

And the usual suspects chimed in with the same concerns. Wouldn’t you imagine that it’s not a good idea to trust a “psychopathic liar” @kurteichenwald? pic.twitter.com/RFx5Lg2h8w — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

“If you want to learn what a psychopathic liar John Bolton is …”

Obligatory @SethAbramson mention. Somehow Bolton’s desire to be relevant is totally divorced from his credibility as an eye witness. pic.twitter.com/w7glDo40Pw — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

Brutal to see even fellow neocon and amateur war cheerleader @MaxBoot make the thread. Interesting how Bolton being “credibly accused of twisting intelligence in the past” is no longer a concern when he’s trying to sell a book of his recollections with fantastic claims. pic.twitter.com/3ewNp9hY94 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

“… credibly accused of twisting intelligence in the past …”

Interesting, too, that apparently @JRubinBlogger doesn’t see this book as one of Bolton’s “most outlandish ideas” pic.twitter.com/dDhS5I1mGu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

With the revelation that Bolton wrote this entire thing not from his records at the time but his recollection after the fact, this may be my favorite tweet. pic.twitter.com/JdadIY6wIN — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

And of course, the media piled on. Here’s @abcnews, whose conspiracies have shifted from negative about Bolton (remember this?) to based on his unconfirmed reports to drive a PR campaign. pic.twitter.com/GhZ9b69y6S — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

I just don’t really know what to say about this one from @AJEnglish pic.twitter.com/JYwyoAdXsS — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

@atrupar appears no longer to concern himself with Bolton’s having been “discredited” pic.twitter.com/vtNC3OmI3m — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

“John Bolton is A DISCREDITED NEOCON” … and his book draft provides more evidence about the quid pro quo deal with Ukraine.

Curious how @RollingStone left out “war criminal” from their more recent reporting. pic.twitter.com/iDzjJY77W2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

“Warmongering charlatan”:

Interesting time to start trusting a “charlatan” who belongs in a padded room, @CharlesPPierce pic.twitter.com/Nu8SFGliNY — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

And surprising to lose interest in Bolton’s “lies and deceit” when reporting on an explosive one-on-one conversation, don’t you think, @mehdirhasan? pic.twitter.com/Ci1qZLqKCx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

In case the takeaway here isn’t clear: Dems and their supporters should stop holding up people who’s credibility and reputation they’ve spent years destroying as paragons of truthtelling virtue as soon as it suits them. It’s bullshit, and the American people aren’t fooled. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 22, 2020

Why would you buy a lying war criminal’s book? Or are journalists just passing around a promotional copy?

