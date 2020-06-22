You know how CNN’s K-FILE digs through old audio and video clips to find damning material to use against conservatives, while things like Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam’s yearbook just sit and collect dust? Well, Fox News has done its own K-FILE deep dive on America’s conscience, Jimmy Kimmel, and found him dropping the N-word in a Snoop Dogg imitation and using his “crazy black voice” on former “Man Show” co-host Adam Carolla’s podcast.

The rap dates back to 1996, and the podcast in which Kimmel brings it up dates back to 2013. And then, of course, are the comedy skits he used to do in blackface, but we’ve known about those for a while.

Thread:

In 2018, Jimmy Kimmel begged Tom Arnold to release a Trump 'N-word' tape. No tape has surfaced. However, in audio obtained by Fox this weekend, Kimmel imitates a black comedian (https://t.co/dN9pe8MN0y) and uses the 'N-word' six times. (https://t.co/yJ5gPDxygC). 1/2 — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) June 22, 2020

In the audio, from a 2013 podcast, Kimmel also admits to impersonating other black individuals. Representatives for Kimmel, currently on vacation amid a blackface controversy, did not respond to requests for comment. He has not apologized. Details: https://t.co/UpVhkTwEex 2/2 — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) June 22, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel said the N-word. Checkmate. https://t.co/Hze1lpCAfb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 22, 2020

Greg Ree reports for Fox News:

Jimmy Kimmel, who urged actor Tom Arnold to release an alleged “N-word” tape of President Trump in 2018, admitted years ago that he imitated rapper Snoop Dogg’s voice for a track in a 1996 Christmas album — an original song in which Kimmel used the “N-word” several times. The admission came in a January 2013 podcast obtained this weekend by Fox News. In the podcast, Kimmel also changed his speech pattern in an attempt to adopt the voice of black comedian George Wallace, in what host Adam Carolla called Kimmel’s “crazy black voice.” Kimmel acknowledged imitating black people on other occasions as well. Kimmel, who is slated to host the Emmy Awards this year, announced last week that he’s taking the summer off amid a brewing blackface controversy; he has not issued an apology.

Northam got away with blackface; so did Justin Trudeau. An apology should do it. Or maybe not even that … just say he’s a comedian so he can get away with it.

To be clear, I’m 100% against punishing comedians for jokes, even bad jokes from unfunny hack comedians like Jimmy Kimmel…but according to the left’s own woke rules that @jimmykimmel wants to force others to live by, it’s hard to see how @ABCNetwork allows him to keep his show. https://t.co/yYsC065pe1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 22, 2020

Dear Black People… Have you noticed yet that it’s all Democrats and left wing comedians caught using the N-word and wearing blackface? Have you noticed it’s all Democrat mayors who are in charge of racist police departments? Ain’t us. pic.twitter.com/TIrMY7cvEL — Let's Start Our Own MAGA CHAZ! (@NolteNC) June 22, 2020

Rosanne lost her show for less — Alex Hernandez 🇺🇸 (@ahernandez85b) June 22, 2020

“the conscience of america” — the dude (@trashdnscattrd) June 22, 2020

Throw him to CHAZ and let them decide what to do — Wade (@pt_wade) June 22, 2020

Few tears all will be forgiven — Newbomb Turk (@mindspin412) June 22, 2020

No big deal. Snoop will vouch for him. He’ll be fine. — Car RamRod (@fatcatbigbat) June 22, 2020

Like “Me Too,” maybe this is where cancel culture begins to fall apart. — DeWitt Eaton (@DREatonPhoto) June 22, 2020

He has a history of blackface. pic.twitter.com/YFuahp8Uut — Chewlies (@walterchewski) June 22, 2020

I'm curious to see how this plays out. I'm guessing he will apologize and cry and call on some of his black celebrity friends to forgive him on behalf of the black community. — LetsBeFriends (@idiotJournos) June 22, 2020

They’ll forgive him — GhoulieGreene (@Fidelnegro1078) June 22, 2020

wonder if all his pandering will save him? — redpillnegroes (@redpillnegroes) June 22, 2020

He's a Democrat who will issue a fake apology and be fine. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) June 22, 2020

You're expecting the liberal media to actually care about so-called racism. — emeraldunion (@emeraldunion) June 22, 2020

Libs can get away with saying the n-word, dressing up in black face, giving eulogies to segregationists, and making racial jokes. Nothing will happen to him. — Overboosted (@OverboostedOne) June 22, 2020

Does he have a statue yet? — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) June 22, 2020

I'm assuming Snoop didn't mind. Just waiting for a NY Times soy boy to write an article like

"Jimmy Kimmel said the N word once and I don't know how I feel about it"https://t.co/4C74CqP1Zf — Doodles 🎸 (@ItzDoodles) June 22, 2020

It didn’t impact Bill Maher 🤷‍♂️ — Hallucinogen (@jmauget) June 22, 2020

I hate cancel culture. But I will make an exception for this arrogant prick. — Dan Tetreault (@dtetreault20) June 22, 2020

Nothing will happen, he’ll host the Emmys, and he’ll be back doing his show whenever he feels like it.

