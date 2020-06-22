You know how CNN’s K-FILE digs through old audio and video clips to find damning material to use against conservatives, while things like Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam’s yearbook just sit and collect dust? Well, Fox News has done its own K-FILE deep dive on America’s conscience, Jimmy Kimmel, and found him dropping the N-word in a Snoop Dogg imitation and using his “crazy black voice” on former “Man Show” co-host Adam Carolla’s podcast.

The rap dates back to 1996, and the podcast in which Kimmel brings it up dates back to 2013. And then, of course, are the comedy skits he used to do in blackface, but we’ve known about those for a while.

Greg Ree reports for Fox News:

Jimmy Kimmel, who urged actor Tom Arnold to release an alleged “N-word” tape of President Trump in 2018, admitted years ago that he imitated rapper Snoop Dogg’s voice for a track in a 1996 Christmas album — an original song in which Kimmel used the “N-word” several times.

The admission came in a January 2013 podcast obtained this weekend by Fox News. In the podcast, Kimmel also changed his speech pattern in an attempt to adopt the voice of black comedian George Wallace, in what host Adam Carolla called Kimmel’s “crazy black voice.” Kimmel acknowledged imitating black people on other occasions as well.

Kimmel, who is slated to host the Emmy Awards this year, announced last week that he’s taking the summer off amid a brewing blackface controversy; he has not issued an apology.

Northam got away with blackface; so did Justin Trudeau. An apology should do it. Or maybe not even that … just say he’s a comedian so he can get away with it.

Trending

Nothing will happen, he’ll host the Emmys, and he’ll be back doing his show whenever he feels like it.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blackfaceGeorge WallaceJimmy KimmelN-wordpodcast