John Bolton’s book isn’t out yet, although some media outlets claim to have copies, and one of the big shockers in there is that President Trump allegedly urged Chinese Premier Xi Jinping to keep building concentration camps to hold China’s Muslims.

According to Bolton, Trump privately told China’s tyrant that he should keep building concentration camps for Uighurs. That is an obscenity. He deserves to lose every state in November. — Eli Lake (@EliLake) June 17, 2020

“According to Bolton.” A petty little bitch. — Harriet Baldwin Text Trump 88022 (@HarrietBaldwin) June 18, 2020

Why would you believe this? – It’s outlandish and contrary to Trump’s hard stand on China – It makes no sense – Bolton has an axe to grind – Trump is a lot of things, but not an ethnic cleanser – It is exactly what Trump’s opponents would want to hear – it’s too perfect — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 18, 2020

It’s also obviously not true. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 18, 2020

You didn't even throw in a wan "if true." I mean, Eli, a little bit of effort here, please. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 18, 2020

Do you *really* believe that? The obscenity is that it's being suggested and further believed. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 17, 2020

CNN media hall monitor Brian Stelter noted that the hosts of Fox News, talking about Bolton’s book, said a lot of the excerpts were funny, while CNN’s panelists were talking about the allegation that Trump encouraged the building of more concentration camps.

Turn on Fox. I hear "this book won't change one single vote." I hear "I read the excerpts; a lot of them were funny." Flip over to CNN. I hear detailed discussion of Bolton's claim that Trump said Xi should keep building concentration camps. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 18, 2020

Scott Adams had a question:

Which group sounded sane? https://t.co/5QggQ4UYW7 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 18, 2020

Is that a trick question? — Don (@DonVaBeach) June 18, 2020

Is "build more concentration camps" the new "very fine people"? — John Albin (@jetsetter328) June 18, 2020

To be fair, Bolton has the people that hate him promoting his book, which is funny. — I'm quite drunk. (@Tullibardine) June 18, 2020

It's equivalent to a romance novel for them. Actually gotta hand it to Bolton. He's sure to make a killing off of the sales. — Radm. Peso Skrew (USN Ret.) (@GrandadKnowsAll) June 18, 2020

The problem is, by Bolton not testifying and doing the right thing when he had a chance, and instead putting it in a book, just makes it seem like it’s coming from a disgruntled ex employee. He let America down; it’s a disgrace to see him promote his book. — United We Are Strong. Divided We Will Fall. (@D0Right) June 18, 2020

Bolton wasn't even in the room, Brian. We've heard this song over and over. — Ernest of Borgnine (@ACK2069) June 18, 2020

Cable news is the bane of our existence. — Karen Camille (@DeLouche111) June 18, 2020

Interesting, this is the first time I’ve heard an American journalist express concern over China’s horrible record on human rights. — Bill (@82airbornebilly) June 18, 2020

Very good point.

No one ever "flips over" to CNN… — Brian Dinley (@briandinley) June 18, 2020

I hear it’s CHOP’s most watched cable news — Kersey 𖣐 (@pkersey69) June 18, 2020

Do they still have cable TV in CHOP, and if so, who’s mom is paying the bill?

