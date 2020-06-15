As Twitchy reported Monday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio had the gates at the biggest park in Brooklyn’s Jewish community welded shut to enforce his orders on social distancing — never mind that just a day before thousands had gathered for a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in front of the Brooklyn Museum.

The Jewish community, threatened with arrests for holding a funeral service, hasn’t been very receptive to de Blasio’s COVID-19 lockdown orders, and later Monday, Jewish community leaders reopened the park with some bolt cutters.

Trending

Karen and her husband, also named Karen, aren’t wearing masks:

They’ll be less upset with the lawyers who were firebombing NYPD vehicles during the George Floyd protests.

Who’s going to come and arrest them? What, suddenly we don’t want to defund and abolish the police?

Once again, no one seemed to have a problem with this:

* * *

Update:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasioBrooklyncoronavirusJewsplayground