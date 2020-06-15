As Twitchy reported Monday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio had the gates at the biggest park in Brooklyn’s Jewish community welded shut to enforce his orders on social distancing — never mind that just a day before thousands had gathered for a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in front of the Brooklyn Museum.

Bill de Blasio is responding to the mass protest in Brooklyn yesterday by welding the gates shut at the biggest park in the Jewish community of Borough Park, Brooklyn. What does @NYCMayor have against the Jewish community?pic.twitter.com/sctXAbPiqL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2020

The Jewish community, threatened with arrests for holding a funeral service, hasn’t been very receptive to de Blasio’s COVID-19 lockdown orders, and later Monday, Jewish community leaders reopened the park with some bolt cutters.

The park lock cut open with a bolt-cutter. pic.twitter.com/UZTFrQbQyg — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 15, 2020

Karen and her husband, also named Karen, aren’t wearing masks:

Things getting heated in #Williamsburg #Brooklyn when local resident furious that lock to park was broken to allow children to play. Thousands protest each day with approval of @NYCMayor, but 100 children can't play in a park. pic.twitter.com/yNMxpZfG75 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 15, 2020

They’ll be less upset with the lawyers who were firebombing NYPD vehicles during the George Floyd protests.

Who’s going to come and arrest them? What, suddenly we don’t want to defund and abolish the police?

Once again, no one seemed to have a problem with this:

Thousands gathered in front of the Brooklyn Museum in NYC for a Black Trans Lives Matter rally and march. https://t.co/UMcpN7bCUw pic.twitter.com/H5rY6RIGDb — ABC News (@ABC) June 15, 2020

