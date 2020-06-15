We’re not sure how Bill Palmer has a blue check and 330,000 followers, but he does. We could do a daily post on Palmer’s hot takes, but that would get old quickly. He was really on a roll today, though, explaining how Mike Gundy cannot remain the coach at Oklahoma State after being photographed in an OAN T-shirt, and further, conservatives cannot be teachers, doctors, or lawyers either.

“We” shouldn’t be cold-hearted about this … thanks, bud. Who’s “we,” though, and how do they get to determine who becomes the boss of a company?

What, going from an OAN T-shirt to reeducation camps for those who can be salvaged?

As we said, we’d hate to hand him our microphone too often, but sometimes the crazy is just too much to be ignored.

