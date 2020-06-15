We’re not sure how Bill Palmer has a blue check and 330,000 followers, but he does. We could do a daily post on Palmer’s hot takes, but that would get old quickly. He was really on a roll today, though, explaining how Mike Gundy cannot remain the coach at Oklahoma State after being photographed in an OAN T-shirt, and further, conservatives cannot be teachers, doctors, or lawyers either.

People who promote the racist propaganda hate speech on OANN are dangerous thugs. They have no place in respectable society. Mike Gundy cannot remain the OK State head coach. Too influential of a position in society. Fire him, unless he agrees to get extensive psychological help. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 15, 2020

It’s time we acknowledge that conservatism isn’t just some political view. It means you’re the very bottom rung of society, dangerous and deranged. Some conservatives are trying to become better people. Great. But people who flaunt their conservatism are psychotic. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 15, 2020

Conservatism means you don’t believe in equality. It means you want it all for yourself, and you’re willing to destroy other groups of people to take it all for yourself. That’s not a crime against the law. But it’s a crime against humanity – and we must acknowledge as much. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 15, 2020

Conservatives CANNOT be teachers, police officers, doctors, lawyers, coaches, or bosses. It’s constitutionally unfair to others who are subjected to the conservative’s deranged judgment. Conservatives can do menial work, until they’re ready to join the human race. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 15, 2020

We shouldn’t be cold hearted about this. But having a conservative as police officer, for instance, isn’t much different from having a KKK member as a police officer. It’s just not something that a civilized society can ever, ever tolerate. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 15, 2020

“We” shouldn’t be cold-hearted about this … thanks, bud. Who’s “we,” though, and how do they get to determine who becomes the boss of a company?

We should rehabilitate any conservatives who are willing to try. We should pay for them to undergo therapy and retraining so they can understand the world around them. But first we must get them out of positions of influence, because they’re infringing on the rights of others. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 15, 2020

My gawd, you are a pussy — tom (@tomd44) June 16, 2020

Lol go get a fucking hobby or something you lunatic — eric (@eriContrarian) June 16, 2020

OK Stalin. — SW (@SW1774) June 16, 2020

Apparently everyone who does menial work isn't part of the human race, which is something that definitely doesn't stink of white urban elitism at all. — neontaster (@neontaster) June 16, 2020

What the fuck is wrong with him? pic.twitter.com/9ekeWv7fXX — neontaster (@neontaster) June 16, 2020

He's saying the quiet part out loud. This is what the left thinks of anyone to the right of JFK — Habitual Linestepper (@FergusFSU) June 16, 2020

Re-education camps for those who express a different viewpoint. Seems on brand. — Richard Meetie (@LastCallHall12) June 16, 2020

That entire thread is a dumpster fire. Talk about letting the mask slip. Yikes! — J.S.R. Rayburn 👌 (@jsrrayburn) June 16, 2020

The blue checks are at it again! — Ese (@EseConActitud) June 16, 2020

I'm glad it's been said out loud. Political persuasion is long overdue for federal protected class status. — Virginia Plain (@VirginiaPlain00) June 16, 2020

I'm glad he made it. That's what a lot of people think. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) June 16, 2020

Finally, someone had the balls to say what we all know they were thinking. It is refreshing actually. This should be encouraged fron everyone: say what you mean. — Femboy Hooters Connoisseur (@heysharpshooter) June 16, 2020

The only thing different about this take and most leftist views is he “said” it out loud. — RaleighLlama (@LlamaRaleigh) June 16, 2020

Dehumanizing your opponents is the first step to justifying inhumane acts against them. — theGreatReminder (@ReminderGreat) June 16, 2020

I mean he did insist on reeducation so that's a solution. — The internet was a mistake (@gravitythesis) June 16, 2020

Conservative teacher here — just_a_teacher (@conquerer742) June 16, 2020

Well there goes all the police doctors lawyers and coaches. — mmm, Delet That (@1fever) June 16, 2020

And most engineers. — Joe Meakin 🇺🇸〽️❌ (@MeakinJoe) June 16, 2020

That entire thread is straight of out North Korea's playbook. Pure political fundamentalist authoritarianism — Gold Star Asshole (@acetonebroseph) June 16, 2020

Weapons grade crazy. — America's Hat© (@ianslessor) June 16, 2020

What, going from an OAN T-shirt to reeducation camps for those who can be salvaged?

Palmer Report is the Left wing “Info Wars.” There’s something clinically wrong with this person. — #FreeLouOrangeo (@SamDarnoldShow) June 16, 2020

Define "conservative." Who decides? Is it based on self-identity or would he have a committee assigned to determine who is and isn't human by his standards? Talk about deranged judgement. — The Gentleman Sausage (@Gent_Sausage) June 16, 2020

Dude is actually unhinged — X Æ A-12 Fan Account (@tjjszn) June 16, 2020

He wants to say "gulag" so bad… — Quarantined Kyle Style Podcast (@KStylePodcast) June 16, 2020

When you accidentally invent slavery — Kevin McMahon (@KevinMcMahonYAF) June 16, 2020

The guy is a clown. — Brian Bachner (@BrianBachner) June 16, 2020

He's a grifter who made a name for himself angrily replying to Trump's twitter in 2016. No one who takes what he says seriously should be taken seriously. — Improper Opinion (@bryanbabb316) June 16, 2020

He so badly wants to be on an elite level like the Krassenstein bros. — Gamer Dad (@ConserviGamer) June 16, 2020

Years back, I recall he was thrilled when people in the midwest were getting killed in storms. He's a real lowlife. — Saeger Ryman (@saegerart) June 16, 2020

As we said, we’d hate to hand him our microphone too often, but sometimes the crazy is just too much to be ignored.

Related: