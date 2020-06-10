We’re not sure when the Washington Post decided to horn in on Brian Stelter’s hall monitor territory and police what’s going on on Fox News, but someone at the paper felt compelled to piece together clips from Tucker Carlson’s show regarding the protests, rioting, and looting over the death of George Floyd.

They’re good clips, but apparently New Agenda President Amy Siskind doesn’t think so, because she thinks Fox News and Carlson should face trial for their propaganda and lies which contributed to deaths and violence. Carlson has blood on his hands.

Tucker Carlson and Fox News have blood on their hands. When this is all over I hope they face hearing and trials for their roles in deaths and violence through gaslighting, lies and propaganda. pic.twitter.com/rsHZ8iiIkT — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) June 10, 2020

Show trials are the best. — monkeyboy10000 (@monkeyboy100001) June 10, 2020

"blood on their hands" oooh the drama! — Ginzo Biv (@ChrisBiv) June 10, 2020

Well, at least everyone knows what your strategy is now. Thought crimes punishable by death. What a great future for our country. — Terry Welty (@terrywelty) June 10, 2020

Once BLM starts turning on their masters, barricade your door, Amy. Uhuru. — Emmy 🇺🇸 (@Emmy96804449) June 10, 2020

You’re ridiculous — 🇺🇸 CaliforniaScreaming (@MzHelaine) June 10, 2020

What should they be charged with, specifically? — Cotton Jenn (@EyedKulak) June 11, 2020

Truth hurts — NeenjaDupe (@NeenjaD) June 10, 2020

You would have been a great addition to the Gang of Four — Daniel Schneider (@Schneider_DC) June 11, 2020

He’s the best hour on tv. — out with my real ones (@SBSportsDiva) June 11, 2020

Crazy that @washingtonpost, with everything else going on, decides it needs to compete with Media Matters. — Lou Brandeis (@LouBrandeis) June 11, 2020

Gonna screenshot this Tweet for later. Whenever someone asks me what I mean by “leftist fascism” I’ll just show them this. — Dan Glesack (@consubermensch1) June 10, 2020

By attacking a free speaking journalist, @Amy_Siskind has revealed herself as the fascist we know that she is. — Michael 🌲 (@mhendr61) June 10, 2020

Well, thanks for letting us know exactly what kind of tyranny to expect if we *ever* let you hold power. pic.twitter.com/pEt1FT9VIk — Frederica Engles (@EnglesFrederica) June 10, 2020

🤣You need a therapist for sure. But if we were able to hold people accountable for gas-lighting, propaganda, or the mere basic destruction of society, you would be #5 on that list. — Faith (@myizonorion) June 10, 2020

No fascism here. 🙄 — Panic Chicken (@panicchicken01) June 10, 2020

Funny how they are so bold and righteous but they won’t play the full clip, which is an act of cowardice. — Steven Woolery (@Stevenwoolery) June 10, 2020

"When this is all over" At what point will that be? — El Skipito Bandito (@LordBarak) June 10, 2020

Within the first 100 days of Joe Biden’s presidency, when he ends racism.

When what is all over? The death and violence that occurred prior to Tucker commenting on the current death and violence? — HoboCop (@HoboCopland) June 10, 2020

Darn that Tucker Carlson! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

You havent seen the last of me!! — Ron Sledge 🇺🇸 🏋️‍♀️ + 🏋️‍♂️ + 🥦 + 🥩 = 🦍 (@Ron07330116) June 10, 2020

Cry more Lib — DigintheCrates 🇺🇸 (@ChiSportsHomer) June 11, 2020

Very normal way to discuss opposing political speech! — EMW (@e__worthington) June 11, 2020

Good to see all of you wanting someone to face trials for having a differing opinion. Who are the fascists again? — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 10, 2020

The mob you are inciting will come for you too Amy. That is how it works. — You Get More of What You Reward (@TONYSTA54198931) June 10, 2020

I didn't see the burning businesses in the videos. Or the dead cops. Or the looting. The burning cars. The burning precincts. But Tucker is propaganda. Got it. — MindlessDeplorable (@Keith_C) June 10, 2020

Media Matters and the Soros backed bots are desperate to take Tucker off the air because when you watch his show- in its entirety- not altered clips taken out of context, you will realize what he is saying is true. He is a threat to their communist false narrative. — WisconsinFreedom (@OpenUpWI) June 10, 2020

What the hell are you talking about? Blood on his hands? You are insane — Chelsea Danger (@seaniep) June 10, 2020

Now do Don Lemon and Tater. — @frontbumpercrew (@Frontbumpercrew) June 10, 2020

What is wrong with you? — Howard Prime (@BluishCheckMark) June 10, 2020

Oh shut up — paige (@sammich202020) June 10, 2020

The people with blood on their hands are the people with actual blood on their hands. Plenty of video on that. 1984 is not an instruction manual. — Who is John Galt? ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@interestedmaga) June 10, 2020

Diversity requires shutting down opposition opinions, right Amy? — WMcCormick (@WEMcCormick) June 11, 2020

You’re gaslighting as we speak. Your whole game is lies, propaganda and truth obfuscation. You’re the one who should be on trial, certainly your political friends will be, and I can’t wait. — Samuel Culper 🇺🇸 (@samculper1776) June 11, 2020

Amy, you seem to be coming undone. Maybe take a few days off. — Pedro Sox (@SoxPedro) June 11, 2020

Take a knee, Karen. — john cooper (@johncoo62140271) June 10, 2020

🤡🤡🤡 — James Allen (@jamessssallen) June 10, 2020

if this really was a fascist administration, this tweet and video would be enough to convict you of the exact same offense. Please explain which lies you are accusing him of before you convict him in the court of public opinion and pronounce sentencing. — Tired of it. (@kingtech) June 10, 2020

Impeachment wasn’t enough; these people really expect President Trump to be tried at The Hauge for some crime against humanity, and Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity will be next on the docket.

