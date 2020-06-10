We’re not sure when the Washington Post decided to horn in on Brian Stelter’s hall monitor territory and police what’s going on on Fox News, but someone at the paper felt compelled to piece together clips from Tucker Carlson’s show regarding the protests, rioting, and looting over the death of George Floyd.

They’re good clips, but apparently New Agenda President Amy Siskind doesn’t think so, because she thinks Fox News and Carlson should face trial for their propaganda and lies which contributed to deaths and violence. Carlson has blood on his hands.

Within the first 100 days of Joe Biden’s presidency, when he ends racism.

Impeachment wasn’t enough; these people really expect President Trump to be tried at The Hauge for some crime against humanity, and Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity will be next on the docket.

