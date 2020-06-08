“Defund the police” has become the rallying cry of the day of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protesters, to the point where presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had a mid-level staffer put out of a statement from the campaign reading that “Biden does not believe that police should be defunded.”

Some House Democrats have been trying to wriggle around the question, but the Daily Caller decided to reach out to every Senate Democrat for his or her stance on defunding the police. Not surprisingly, not one responded.

NEW: The @DailyCaller contacted EVERY Senate Democrat asking them if they would support defunding the police. Not one responded. Read more here:https://t.co/hAFrqlgpUq — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 8, 2020

Unless they explicitly say otherwise, looks like it’s part of their platform. https://t.co/4fNOGzajIK — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 8, 2020

I've been told that "Silence is assent" so I guess they support defunding. — The Big Guy (@danajanderson) June 8, 2020

SILENCE IS CONSENT — Comfortably ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@Eyeroll_Shrugs) June 8, 2020

Their silence is violence!!!! (Am I doing this right?) — Clark Peters (@ClarkPeters11) June 8, 2020

Silence is violence according to the left. Does that mean we can declare Senate Democrats a terrorist organization? — Herrmann8er (@Herrmann8er) June 8, 2020

Since they refused to deny it, they all support it. Remember this in November — Bob Cordon (@costman77) June 8, 2020

They haven’t poll tested it yet — m3875 (@marniehutchinso) June 8, 2020

Coward fence sitters. Haven’t focus group polled that one yet? — 🇺🇸Steve C Chapman (@stevecchapman) June 8, 2020

They are all waiting for the results of the polling. — Paul LoNigro (@pvlonigro) June 8, 2020

The polling isn’t good, which is why Biden is accusing President Trump of trying to tie Democrats to the defund movement.

The answer is yes. They don't want to admit that because if they did, it'll give Trump one hell of a boost. — Mr. Alexander, Bane of NPCs (@MrNamelessOne) June 8, 2020

@DNC needs to see what their focus group test results are for this issue. It's a by-product of not having principles except acquiring and retaining power at all costs. — Spiraling To Dystopia (@aikiboy2k) June 8, 2020

So, literally, the do nothing @SenateDems refuse to even answer a question of significant public interest. These people are simply not doing their jobs. They've forgotten who they serve – and who elected them. — TechDaddy (@TechDaddy) June 8, 2020

That means that at the very least they are discussing this and aren't sure yet what kind of statement each senator should make. (given their different constituencies). Pretty damning. — whatconstitution (@whatconstituti1) June 8, 2020

They’re still testing the political winds nationally. Whichever way it blows, they will bend in that direction. Without a doubt we all know where Donald Trump stands on the issue. He didn’t need to test the wind to announce his stance. He’s no snowflake like most politicians. — JimShar1 (@MrMayhem1966) June 8, 2020

"we're nuts, but not that nuts" — TurtTurtle (@TurtTurtle1) June 8, 2020

Ask if they will denounce ANTIFA…you'll probabaly get the same response. — Stevefed (@rvabound) June 8, 2020

So that concept is about as popular as @AOC’s green new deal? Ironic that people aren’t lining up for the dumbest ideas ever! — JustThink41second (@JustThink41sec) June 8, 2020

I have no confidence in the Democrats. — seeker (@seeker55836925) June 8, 2020

They’re busy working with the #LeftistPropagandaMSM, to come up with a narrative. — Fisk M. Tillit-Urtz ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@FakeNewsFisker) June 8, 2020

Slow Joe will agree to defund in a couple days. — D Weez (@zrs9504) June 8, 2020

He’s going to walk back that statement in a few days.

