“Defund the police” has become the rallying cry of the day of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protesters, to the point where presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had a mid-level staffer put out of a statement from the campaign reading that “Biden does not believe that police should be defunded.”

Some House Democrats have been trying to wriggle around the question, but the Daily Caller decided to reach out to every Senate Democrat for his or her stance on defunding the police. Not surprisingly, not one responded.

The polling isn’t good, which is why Biden is accusing President Trump of trying to tie Democrats to the defund movement.

He’s going to walk back that statement in a few days.

